5 reasons to spend the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday at the Red Rooster festival

Promotion

This year's Red Rooster festival will take place during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, open from June 2 - 4, 2022. - Credit: Red Rooster

Searching for a memorable way to spend the summer bank holiday with your friends and family?

The Red Rooster music festival, hosted at Euston Hall in Suffolk, promises a long weekend of fantastic country music, mouth-watering southern-style food and drink, as well as adventurous activities that all ages can enjoy.

Harry Grafton, the 12th Duke of Grafton and the festival director of Red Rooster, tells us why you won’t want to miss this southern-themed event.

The Red Rooster festival is one of the few annual UK music events that celebrates country, soul, roots and many other genres that originate from the American deep south. - Credit: Red Rooster

1) Brilliant blues and country bands

The cornerstone of any music festival are the artists that perform for the crowd, and Red Rooster has a cohort of sensational performers on the roster. As one of the few UK festivals that celebrates Cajun, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, soul, roots and country music, some of the biggest bands and solo artists will be performing throughout the weekend including:

Seasick Steve – a world-famous blues guitarist who has been captivating audiences for 15 years, and has just released two brand new albums.

– a world-famous blues guitarist who has been captivating audiences for 15 years, and has just released two brand new albums. Nick Waterhouse – known for his sound rooted in soul and rock, Nick’s unique brand of Americana has made him one of the most anticipated headline acts at Red Rooster.

– known for his sound rooted in soul and rock, Nick’s unique brand of Americana has made him one of the most anticipated headline acts at Red Rooster. North Mississippi Allstars – a long-running southern rock band who have sold-out shows across the world for over 25 years.

– a long-running southern rock band who have sold-out shows across the world for over 25 years. The Sheepdogs – this Canadian country rock group were the first unsigned band to get on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, winning four Juno Awards and achieving multi-platinum status.

There are plenty of activities for people of all ages to enjoy such as face painting, den making, survival skill workshops and axe throwing. - Credit: Red Rooster

2) Tasty southern-style food and drink

No celebration of country music would be complete without the flavoursome aroma of BBQ – and there will be plenty to sink your teeth into at Red Rooster. Whether you’re after a spicy burrito, a tender rack of ribs or some refreshing ice cream to cool off, you shouldn’t struggle to find something to satisfy your taste buds.

“We’re very fortunate to be partnering with Smoke & Fire Events to bring festival-goers some truly fantastic outdoor cooking,” says Harry. “They’ll be showcasing the skills of some of the most experienced fire cooks in the country, and there will be plenty of food stalls spread throughout the festival.

“Bayou will be bringing authentic Louisiana soul food to Euston Hall, alongside fantastic breakfast foods and burgers from Original Fry-up Material and all the fried chicken you can eat at the Henhouse Kitchen. Vegan Junkies and many other food providers will be catering to our vegan and vegetarian guests, so everyone can enjoy an authentic taste of America.”

Guests are more than welcome to take a dip in the lake, or explore the surrounding Suffolk countryside at the Euston estate. - Credit: Red Rooster

3) Fun-filled activities for the whole family

Aside from the abundance of tasty food and talented performers, there will be a host of family-friendly activities to keep festival-goers entertained. If you’re feeling up to the challenge, renowned survivalist Will Lord is hosting a Stone Age survival skills workshop for all ages to enjoy. For those who have a passion for retro cars, the Vintage Hot Rod Association will be unveiling some of the finest pre-1949 models to the public.

“Children can take part in den building in the woods, carnival games and face painting, while adults can enjoy axe throwing and wild river swimming,” Harry explains. “If you’d prefer a more relaxing activity, Heilsa Therapies can provide a wide range of treatments and massages to freshen you up after the festivities.”

The line-up for this year's Red Rooster festival has a number of exciting names, including Seasick Steve and Nick Waterhouse - Credit: Red Rooster

4) A historic site with royal connections

The estate hosting the Red Rooster festival has over 350 years of incredibly rich history that begins with a direct descendant of Charles II. The ownership of Euston Hall passed to Henry FitzRoy in 1672 when he married the estate’s heiress Isabella Arlington, and has been the seat of the Dukes of Grafton ever since.

To commemorate the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, Red Rooster has organised a special event to mark the occasion. “At 9pm on the first day of the festival, there will be a lighting of the beacon at Euston Park to celebrate the jubilee,” Harry says. “We invite everyone attending Red Rooster to join us for this commemorative event.”

To commemorate the Platinum Jubilee, Euston Park will host the lighting of the beacon at 9pm on June 2, 2022 - those at Red Rooster are more than welcome to attend. - Credit: Red Rooster

5) A friendly atmosphere

One of the main attractions of Red Rooster is the warm welcome that guests receive and the feel-good atmosphere. Despite having grown year on year, the focus is still centred on every guest feeling included and having a fantastic time.

“We’re extremely grateful for the returning support we get from people local to Suffolk and East Anglia, and for visitors from across Europe who come to enjoy the event,” Harry tells us. “After a few difficult years for live music, we’re looking forward to a really special festival that’s open to everyone.”

The Red Rooster festival will be open from June 2-4, 2022 on the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, to book your tickets visit redrooster.org.uk or contact info@redrooster.org.uk.