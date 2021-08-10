Win tickets to the Bath & West Country Festival 2021

Win

Published: 1:13 PM August 10, 2021 Updated: 1:46 PM August 10, 2021

There's guaranteed fun for all the family at the festival - Credit: Shannon D’Arcy

The Bath & West Country Festival, which is replacing the Royal Bath & West Show for 2021, has new attractions and old favourites to keep everyone entertained

One lucky Great British Life reader could win a family ticket for two adults and four children, forward area parking and two members badgers (allowing access to members' areas) for the event, which will take place from August 27-29.

Whilst retaining the Main Ring at the festival, Main Lawn, Woodland and Countryside Arena which visitors know and love, the organisers have also announced some new features to enjoy.

Lakeside Farm offers interactive farming fun for the family. It includes The Sheep Show, where visitors can learn about breeds of sheep and watch a sheep shearing demonstration; and the Dog & Duck Show, where a collie dog will put a group of ducks through a course of tunnels and slides.

Food lovers will be delighted to hear that the ever-popular Food & Drink Hall will be a major part of the Festival. It has relocated to the Showering Pavilion, the largest permanent building on the showground, and has a new sponsor, Jon Thorners. Amongst the delicacies available at the food stands in the Hall and on the Main Lawn will be retro and Spanish street food, pizza, curry, and homemade brownies.



Food will combine with the festival vibe courtesy of ‘Liver Cottage’, with comedy chefs Hugh Fearn and Lee Whittingstall presenting alternative cookery demonstrations. As the mobile kitchen garden moves through the crowds they’ll create ‘fusion food on the move’, blending homegrown ingredients with food foraged from the corner shop, the streets, and the audience.

The thrill-seekers in the family can enjoy the Paul Hannam Stunt Show in the main ring, where the UK’s only multiple roll-over quad will be jumping over anything the team can get their hands on, three times a day.

This year there will be a Greenwood Stage at the Bath & West Country Festival. Located at the top of the Festival site, the Greenwood Stage will feature superb local artists, making it the perfect spot to grab a drink and dance the night away with friends. The three headline acts for this year will be The Leylines on Friday The Blues Others on Saturday and Irie Fire on Sunday.

Watch out for the Magical Musical Bike as it comes around the corner as Steve will jump off and involve the audience in silly games, circus skills, singing, joke telling and when the crowd gathers Steve will perform his own large and very visual bubble show (Friday only).

The Main Lawn will host musical acts and the prestigious Royal Bath & West of England Society awards. It also provides the perfect spot for a picnic.

Thrill-seekers can step back in time at the Vintage Fairground which will feature the likes of a big wheel and toffee apples.

Hawkeye Falconry with be showcasing breath-taking displays with beautiful birds of prey.

Don’t miss the Gamegoer Gundogs with their displays too.

Just across from The Woodland & Countryside Arena you would find the Dorset Axemen, who will be demonstrating some nerve-wracking skills.

TO ENTER