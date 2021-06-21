Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Win

Win tickets to see 'Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt'

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 12:39 PM June 21, 2021   
supplied

This is Going to Hurt Live by Adam Kay - Credit: supplied

Award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in this electrifying evening of stand-up and music.

The show has been seen by over 200,000 people, including absolute sell-out Edinburgh Fringe runs from 2016 to 2019, UK tours and multiple West End runs between 2017 and 2020.

The accompanying book, ‘This is Going to Hurt’ is a Sunday Times bestseller, and is being turned into a major BBC series. Signed copies will be available for purchase on the night.

'Intersperses horror stories from the NHS frontline with a catalogue of sublimely silly spoof songs, and some blissfully brilliant wordplay’ Mail on Sunday.

Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor) is playing at the Palace Theatre in London’s West End for a limited run from 21 to 26 June and then on tour nationwide, kicking off with Southampton (11 July), Basingstoke (15 July), Leeds (17 July), Poole (22 July) and Malvern (23 July) and also visiting Liverpool, Wolverhampton and many other venues between now and February 2022.

Visit www.adamkay.co.uk. for full details and to book your tickets.

Fill in the form below for your chance to win:

Fill out my online form.
Cotswold Life
Competitions
Cotswolds

Don't Miss

Lyme Bay

Devon Life | Win

Win £500 of English wine from Lyme Bay Winery

Devon Life

Logo Icon
bexwalton, Flickr, CC BY 2.0

Cotswold Life

Where to go wild swimming in the Cotswolds

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Stone cottage with views over the bay at Boggle Hole

Yorkshire Life

For sale: Yorkshire's dreamiest coastal view

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
A man wears jeans and a t-shirt with a deer head design on the front. Behind him is a mound of earth and digging tools.

Devon Life | Win

Win £500 of Gallox fashionwear

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus