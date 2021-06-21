Win tickets to see 'Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt'

Win

Published: 12:39 PM June 21, 2021

This is Going to Hurt Live by Adam Kay - Credit: supplied

Award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in this electrifying evening of stand-up and music.

The show has been seen by over 200,000 people, including absolute sell-out Edinburgh Fringe runs from 2016 to 2019, UK tours and multiple West End runs between 2017 and 2020.

The accompanying book, ‘This is Going to Hurt’ is a Sunday Times bestseller, and is being turned into a major BBC series. Signed copies will be available for purchase on the night.

'Intersperses horror stories from the NHS frontline with a catalogue of sublimely silly spoof songs, and some blissfully brilliant wordplay’ Mail on Sunday.

Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor) is playing at the Palace Theatre in London’s West End for a limited run from 21 to 26 June and then on tour nationwide, kicking off with Southampton (11 July), Basingstoke (15 July), Leeds (17 July), Poole (22 July) and Malvern (23 July) and also visiting Liverpool, Wolverhampton and many other venues between now and February 2022.

Visit www.adamkay.co.uk. for full details and to book your tickets.

Fill in the form below for your chance to win:

