WIN a Family Ticket to fab Chiddingstone Festival in Kent this weekend!

Chiddingstone's brilliant literary festival is back this year in person, running from May 1 to 2 2022, with internationally acclaimed as well as local authors and illustrators joining hundreds of happy guests in the beautiful setting of Chiddingstone Castle. The unrivalled two-day programme promises talks from writers including Nina Stibbe, Patrick Gale and the wonderful Fi Glover and Jane Garvey of hit podcast Fortunately. Kent Life's very own Sarah Salway will also be in conversation with writer Lulah Ellender and landscape designer Marian Boswall. Family events that should appeal to children include not only the chance to hear best-selling authors Michael Morpurgo and Victoria Hislop talk about their latest books for children, but to join award-winning author and illustrator Rob Biddulph for a fun-packed draw-along - don’t forget to bring your pencils!

This year, you could be part of the action for free: Kent Life is delighted to have a family ticket for four to give away, courtesy of the Festival team, to one of the events on May 1 or 2 May, including free entry to explore the castle and grounds. For your chance to win, simply email dianaashlee@literallypr.com with your name and phone number by midday, Thursday April 28, with 'Chiddingstone Giveaway' in the subject line. The winner will be picked at random.

chiddingstonecastle.org.uk

If you love the cherry blossom at Chiddingstone and want to see more gorgeous trees in bloom in Kent, see here.



