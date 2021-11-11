Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
WIN! You could win four tickets to see Alexandra Burke in Aladdin at Manchester Opera House

Kate Houghton

Published: 9:07 AM November 11, 2021
The Opera House, Manchester has Aladdin in town for Pantomime this year.

Win four tickets to see Alexandra Burke in Aladdin at The Opera House, Manchester - Credit: ABNM Photography

Enter our competition now and you could win four tickets to see this year’s pantomime at Manchester Opera House, Aladdin, starring Alexandra Burke as the Spirit of the Ring, alongside returning comedian Ben Nickless, as Aladdin’s hapless brother Wishee Washee. 

All the crazy fun you could wish for at this year's pantomime, Aladdin, at Manchester Opera House - Credit: ABNM Photography

Aladdin is produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes and will feature spectacular special effects, live music, beautiful costumes and stunning sets. 

Aladdin runs at Manchester Opera House from Saturday 11 December 2021 to Sunday 2 January 2022. To book tickets, visit atgtickets.com/Manchester

