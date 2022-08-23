Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
WIN tickets to Dinosaur Live at The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 10:08 AM August 23, 2022
Win tickets to Dinosaur World Live

Win tickets to Dinosaur World Live - Credit: Robert Day

The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare has joined up with Dinosaur Live to offer one lucky family the chance to see the show for free.

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family.

Grab your compass and join the intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

A special meet and greet after the show offers all brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Win tickets to Dinosaur World Live

It's a roarsome interactive show for all the family - Credit: Robert Day

Dinosaur World Life will be staged at The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare on September 26 at 4.30pm and September 27 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Tickets are £14.50. School Groups: £9.50 per ticket plus one free teacher with 10 children.

