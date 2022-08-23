WIN tickets to Dinosaur Live at The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare

Win

The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare has joined up with Dinosaur Live to offer one lucky family the chance to see the show for free.

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family.

Grab your compass and join the intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

A special meet and greet after the show offers all brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

It's a roarsome interactive show for all the family - Credit: Robert Day

Dinosaur World Life will be staged at The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare on September 26 at 4.30pm and September 27 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Tickets are £14.50. School Groups: £9.50 per ticket plus one free teacher with 10 children.

To enter the competition fill out the form below.



