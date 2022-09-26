Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
WIN tickets to see Peppa Pig on stage

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 1:55 PM September 26, 2022
Peppa on stage with other characters

Peppa will meet lots of her friends on her day out - Credit: Dan Tsantilis

Great British Life has teamed up with The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare to offer one lucky family the chance to see everyone's favourite pig on stage.

Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with her family - it’s going to be her best day ever!

Get ready for a road trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles – there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more!

Prepare for the brand new Peppa Pig live show packed full of songs, games and laughter, it really is the best day ever for Peppa Pig fans!

The shows will take place on October 19 at 1pm and 4pm and October 20 at 10am and 1pm.

Tickets, priced £11.50-18.50, are available from the website

Peppa on stage in a car with her family

Peppa is off on a day out with her family - Credit: Dan Tsantilis


