Things To Do > What's On

WIN tickets to see Tony Christie before Glastonbury Festival

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 2:13 PM May 26, 2022
Updated: 2:18 PM May 26, 2022
Tony Christie before he heads to Glastonbury Festival

Win tickets to see Tony Christie before he heads to Glastonbury Festival - Credit: ©dean chalkley

The legendary English singer and International hitmaker Tony Christie will be making two stops to Somerset this June. He'll be entertaining Glastonbury Festival crowds on the Acoustic Stage as part of the long-awaited 2022 festival, and also visiting Weston-super-Mare Playhouse Theatre the week prior on June 18 as part of his Avenues and Alleyways Greatest Hits Tour.

Tony is certainly no stranger to Glastonbury having performed there in 2009, as well as some of the world's best-known areas and festivals in a career spanning five decades. His exciting new tour sees him perform all of his Greatest Hits including I Did What I Did For Maria, Walk Like A Panther, Las Vegas, Avenues & Alleyways and the Number 1 single (Is This The Way To) Amarillo

The Playhouse has joined forces with Somerset Life to offer two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the theatre show on June 18.

