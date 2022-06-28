Win an exclusive musical experience at Wolterton Park  

Win

World-class musicians will perform in two enchanting musical afternoons in north Norfolk this August in the stunning grounds of Wolterton Park – and we have two pairs of tickets to the performances be won!

Wolterton Park, one of the UK’s top stately homes, is presenting its open-air ‘Platinum Jubilee Recitals’ on Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20.

Our two lucky prize winners will enjoy unique experience for two – watching the recitals before joining owners Peter Sheppard and Keith Day and the event sponsors for drinks on Wolterton’s balcony, taking in one of East Anglia’s finest views. Supper and drinks will then be served in the saloon, providing the opportunity to chat with The Wolterton Ensemble – a group of 13 dynamic, internationally-renowned musicians.

Players from the Wolterton Ensemble on the steps of the house - Credit: Chris Taylor

The Wolterton Ensemble formed in 2020 to perform annual recitals at Wolterton Park and this year’s Platinum Jubilee themed recitals will present well-loved music from Mozart, Schubert and a Carmen Fantasy. The ensemble is directed by Hannah Perowne, who has led orchestras in Germany and Europe and performed in major concert halls including the Philharmonie Berlin and the Musikverein, Vienna.

Built in 1741 by Horatio Walpole, brother of Britain’s first Prime Minister Robert Walpole, Wolterton Hall remained empty for 30 years until the present owners purchased it. The Hall and six holiday properties have all now been meticulously restored to their former glory.

The programme

Mozart and Schubert, Friday August 19

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet

Franz Schubert: Trout Quintet.

A Carmen Fantasy, Saturday August 20

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'Enfants (arr. I Farrington)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (arr. I Farrington)

Jules Massenet: Meditation from Thais (arr. I Farrington)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Fantasy for Octet arr. A Tarkmann.

The handsome splendour of Wolterton Park - Credit: Christ Taylor

Guests can enjoy picnics and drinks on the South Lawn and are welcome to explore the beautiful parkland after the performances, walking alongside the lake or visiting one of the region’s largest walled gardens. Tea, coffee, cakes, soft drinks and wine will be on sale at a cash-only bar.

Doors open at 3:15pm with performances starting at 4.00pm

The recitals will finish at approx. 6.30pm / 7.00pm.

Ticket bookings

Tickets are available to book tickets at £35 per person from EventBrite

Please bring your own seating and picnic – and cash if you wish to purchase tea, coffee, cakes, wine and soft drinks.

woltertonpark.co.uk

