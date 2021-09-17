Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Event: Winchester Cathedral Flower Festival

Elizabeth Kirby

Published: 10:47 AM September 17, 2021   
The theme for this year's Festival of Flowers is Resonance

Visit Winchester's majestic Cathedral this week to see it in full bloom

Until the 19 September, Winchester Cathedral have finally opened their doors to showcase the long-awaited Festival of Flowers. With the theme of Resonance and constructed under the watchful eye of Creative Director, Pip Bensley, visitors are in for a sensory extravaganza; a true reflection of what has been an incredibly difficult time as we have all fought our way through the pandemic. 

Last held at the Cathedral in 2018, the festival is being organised by members from the Wessex and Jersey NAFAS. Each of the displays triggering memories, some we didn't even know we had, by our senses – touch, taste, smell, sight and sound. 

Ticket prices range from £5 – £12 with a variety of concessions available and can be booked via the Winchester Cathedral website. 

Here, Pip Bensley and The Very Revd Catherine Ogle share what you can expect. 

