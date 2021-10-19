Spectacular light trails and illuminations lighting up Sussex this winter
- Credit: Elliott Franks
Explore your favourite gardens in Sussex in a new light this Winter with these fabulous light trails.
Wakehurst’s Glow Wild
Wakehurst's exciting trail will feature numerous works by award-winning artists that explore the impact of the ‘anthropause’ the global slowing of human activity on nature due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This magnificent light trail will also allow you to explore the beautiful garden nocturnally where you will encounter lights and sights that evoke an awe of nature from the dazzling bioluminescence of glowworms to moth lanterns and whisper-thin pollinators.
Also, on selected evenings, Wakehurst is offering quiet sessions starting at 4.15 pm for visitors with disabilities, such as Autism.
Where: Wakehurst, Selsfield Rd, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH17 6TN
When: On select evenings from Thursday 25th November 2021 – Sunday 2nd January 2022, entry time slots between 4.30 pm and 8.10 pm
Pricing: from £10 child and £14 adult
More information: www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/glow-wild-2021
Christmas at Cowdray
Millions of LED lights will transform Cowdray Park this Christmas. Inspired by the theme of ‘Joy’, you will be transported on an illuminating journey through the specially created trail that will no doubt make you feel awe and the magic of the festive season. Cowdray Park is located in the heart of the South Downs National Park, which means it falls under the parks world-renowned dark skies zone, meaning every light will sparkle just a little brighter!
“Christmas At Cowdray will be a magical, brand-new experience for all the family,” says Libby Battaglia, artistic director of Light Up Trails, the company behind Christmas At Cowdray. “After the difficult times we all experienced last year, this exciting event will be like getting the Christmas we love back again!”
Where: Cowdray Park, West Sussex GU29 9AL
When: Wednesday 24th November 2021 – Saturday 1st January 2022 from 4:30 pm to 10 pm
Pricing: from £12 child, £20 adult, £60 family - if booked ahead online
More information: https://www.lightuptrails.com/
Ignite at Nymans
In February 2022, the romantic gardens of Nymans will come alive with light, lanterns, fantasy and fire in an epic trail that will ignite imaginations of all ages.
This National Trust Garden is a favourite among gardeners, outdoor enthusiasts and even the most staunch indoor types, so a chance to explore the wealth of sights, sounds and textures of the gardens famous landscape after dark is too much to miss.
Where: Nymans, Handcross, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH17 6EB
When: Friday 11th February - Sunday 6th March 2022
Pricing: Trail tickets start at £12 Child, £16.50 Adult
More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nymans/features/ignite-fire-and-fantasy-at-nymans
