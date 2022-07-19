What’s happening at Worcester Fringe in 2022?

Worcester Fringe Festival is BACK!

Last year Worcester Theatres launched the first ever Worcester Fringe Festival; a festival of arts and culture that took place all over the city, with over 50 performances and more than 1,600 people taking part. This year they’re doing it again and it’s even bigger than before! With over 70 performances taking place at the Swan Theatre, Huntingdon Hall, Vesta Tilley Studio, Royal Porcelain Works and two new venues – The Arch Rivals and Paradiddles – from Friday, July 22 until Sunday, July 31.

The Worcester Fringe has something for everyone of all ages and interests...

Love theatre? Don’t miss part-live-stand-up-show-part-film Apartness featuring the legendary former Doctor Who Sylvester McCoy with Linda Marlowe. Plus, award-winning theatre maker Hattie Snooks, who’s had sell-out performances at both Brighton and Edinburgh Fringe, will be performing her musical comedy The Geek Shall Inherit at the Vesta Tilley Studio. With special performances from Robert Gee in Kevin, King of Egypt, and a performance from Worcester Theatres' own Young Rep company CTRL DEL, commissioned exclusively for the Worcester Fringe Festival and many more.

Music and comedy what you’re looking for? Professional comedians Hal Cruttenden, Milo Edwards, Justin Moorhouse and Will Duggen are all performing their special PREVIEW shows, so you can get a sneak peek at the material no-one has heard yet. Other heavy hitters appearing at the Worcester Fringe include Gary Delaney, from Mock the Week, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon, in Lemon Sauce. There will be music all across the city from excellent bands playing at Paradiddles, performances from Kringo Blue and Sam Ross at The Arch Rivals, and a host of talented musicians will be gracing the outdoor stages at the Royal Porcelain Works and outside Huntingdon Hall.

There’s plenty for the family too! A magical storytelling bike with props and more at the Royal Porcelain Works, family favourite Fireman Sam will be performing Live at the Swan Theatre, and the Story Knights will take you to a world filled with castles, giants, spirits, vampires and a talking forest. Plus, the hilarious Spontaneous Potter Kidz; an entirely improvised comedy play set in the world of Harry Potter!

And, if all that wasn’t enough, there are special events from a dementia-friendly Afternoon Tea party, a one-to-one immersive experience Jury Room of Souls at The Arch Rivals, and another smashing Poetry Slam event hosted by Litfest in the Swan Theatre. All of these special events, and a lot of the ones mentioned above, are completely FREE to attend – so it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to take yourself to the Fringe for an exciting day of entertainment.

With all this happening and so much more, July 22 to 31 is looking to be an incredibly exciting time for Worcester. Check out the full programme on the Worcester Theatres website, call 01905 611427 or follow them on social media to find out more about what’s going on.

