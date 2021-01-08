Wycliffe’s Jack heads to the US

Published: 4:21 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM February 3, 2021

A Wycliffe pupil has been offered a scholarship to attend a prestigious American university

Jack Bloomfield, from Cheltenham, who has won many national Squash titles will attend Drexel University in Philadelphia.

‘It is a fantastic success story for Jack and Wycliffe as Jack has been at the school since Year 7,’ says Jonny Harford, Squash coach at Wycliffe.

‘He has won many national tournaments along the way and a Canadian Junior open. He has also been part of a very successful National Schools side and is now the captain of the Squash team.

‘Jack’s hard work and commitment to his Squash training have led to him being recruited by Drexel University. One of the matches that really brought him to their attention was in this year’s British Junior Open where he beat a top English player.’

Jack was supported in his application by Wycliffe’s International University Admissions Coordinator. Wycliffe is a centre for US SAT and ACT university entrance exams and there is a preparation programme to support pupils taking these exams and wishing to study abroad.

He said the course to prepare for the entrance exams made an incredible difference in his preparation.

Jack’s athletic scholarship, plus his financial aid award will cover all of his academic fees.

‘Without the amazing support of Wycliffe, going to an American university would have been so much harder,’ said Jack. ‘It’s a massive opportunity and I am super excited.’

US Squash, the national governing body and membership organisation for the sport in the United States, is working in partnership with Drexel to build a new US Squash Center due to open in 2021.