Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

The York Chocolate Festival returns to the city this Easter

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 7:00 PM April 4, 2022
Pick up some Easter treats at the York Chocolate Festival

Pick up some Easter treats at the York Chocolate Festival - Credit: York Food Festival

For the first time in two years, the York Chocolate Festival returns as a larger event this Easter, focussing on York’s entire chocolate and confectionary heritage. 

Founder Sophie Jewett, of York Cocoa Works said “Following 2 years of sending Easter eggs far and wide for our customers its exciting to be able to look forward this year to welcoming so many visitors back in person to this year's York Chocolate Festival."

The Team from the York Food Festival have helped widen this year’s event with the assistance of Make it York.  Festival Director Michael Hjort said  “we have truly bounced back better with a both more chocolatiers and a more  the diverse program”.

There will be a full programme of demonstrations at the York Chocolate Festival

There will be a full programme of demonstrations at the York Chocolate Festival - Credit: York Food Festival

Highlights include:

Parliament Street Market
More than 40 stands featuring specialist origin chocolates, truffles, eggs, and other chocolate creations. Alongside chocolate specialists will be cakes, brownies, macarons, and other baked items.  More stands selling confectionary will be joined by chocolate flavoured drinks, liqueurs, and other sweet treats.

Festival Bar
Alongside the market is the innovative York Chocolate Festival Bar.  This collaboration features The Yorkshire Explorer who will have a range of dessert cocktails to enjoy as well as their range of spirits featuring Chocolate Gins. Also in attendance will be Zzinga who will be showcasing their unique Honey Cider in unusual and inspiring ways!

The Bar includes seating to allow visitors to enjoy hot snacks like churros & chocolate and sweet crepes available in the market.

Hands on Chocolate Making
Every day there’ll be the opportunity to have a go at making your own Easter Egg as York Cocoa Works will be located on Parliament Street running their unique and welcoming workshops. 

Eat and Walk
Discover sweet samples from retailers and other artisan producers across the city. The Chocolate Sampling trail will introduce you to some of York’s sweetest highlights, with a small treat to enjoy at each of roughly a dozen stops for only £3 per person. 

Demonstration Area
The demonstration area features some of York & Yorkshire’s most talented chefs and chocolatiers at work

The event runs from the 14th to the 18th April, including the Easter weekend. 10am to 5pm

www.yorkfoodfestival.com

10 things to do in Yorkshire during Easter

IMG_2462

After two years of lockdown, Easter events are back with a spring in their step for 2022.

 10 things to do in Yorkshire during Easter
 

Yorkshire Life

Don't Miss

Mother And Daughter Playing With Pet Dog In Waves On Beach Vacation

Competitions | Win

Win a holiday worth up to £1,000

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Easter Rumwell near Taunton

Somerset Life

WIN an Easter hamper worth £250

Charlotte Skidmore

person
A group of people in a field dressed in old-fashioned farming clothes.

Devon Life

Devon is the star of new reality TV show The Simpler Life

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Arit Anderson smiles at the camera in a garden

Devon Life | Win

Win VIP tickets to Toby’s Garden Festival worth £150

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon