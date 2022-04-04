The York Chocolate Festival returns to the city this Easter

For the first time in two years, the York Chocolate Festival returns as a larger event this Easter, focussing on York’s entire chocolate and confectionary heritage.

Founder Sophie Jewett, of York Cocoa Works said “Following 2 years of sending Easter eggs far and wide for our customers its exciting to be able to look forward this year to welcoming so many visitors back in person to this year's York Chocolate Festival."

The Team from the York Food Festival have helped widen this year’s event with the assistance of Make it York. Festival Director Michael Hjort said “we have truly bounced back better with a both more chocolatiers and a more the diverse program”.

There will be a full programme of demonstrations at the York Chocolate Festival - Credit: York Food Festival

Highlights include:

Parliament Street Market

More than 40 stands featuring specialist origin chocolates, truffles, eggs, and other chocolate creations. Alongside chocolate specialists will be cakes, brownies, macarons, and other baked items. More stands selling confectionary will be joined by chocolate flavoured drinks, liqueurs, and other sweet treats.

Festival Bar

Alongside the market is the innovative York Chocolate Festival Bar. This collaboration features The Yorkshire Explorer who will have a range of dessert cocktails to enjoy as well as their range of spirits featuring Chocolate Gins. Also in attendance will be Zzinga who will be showcasing their unique Honey Cider in unusual and inspiring ways!

The Bar includes seating to allow visitors to enjoy hot snacks like churros & chocolate and sweet crepes available in the market.

Hands on Chocolate Making

Every day there’ll be the opportunity to have a go at making your own Easter Egg as York Cocoa Works will be located on Parliament Street running their unique and welcoming workshops.

Eat and Walk

Discover sweet samples from retailers and other artisan producers across the city. The Chocolate Sampling trail will introduce you to some of York’s sweetest highlights, with a small treat to enjoy at each of roughly a dozen stops for only £3 per person.

Demonstration Area

The demonstration area features some of York & Yorkshire’s most talented chefs and chocolatiers at work

The event runs from the 14th to the 18th April, including the Easter weekend. 10am to 5pm

www.yorkfoodfestival.com