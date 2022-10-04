12 spooky things to do in York city centre this Halloween

York is known by many as the ‘most haunted city in Europe’, so it's no surprise that the city comes alive during the month of October with a wide range of spooky events during the half-term week and the Halloween weekend.

Here’s York’s dirty dozen of city centre experiences to celebrate this spooky season:

Séance Halloween Show at The York Dungeon

(26th September to 6th November)

Join York Dungeon’s sinister Victorian medium, Georgiana Eagle, otherwise known as Madame Card, in a brand-new Halloween show. Get ready to contact the Spirit world as you find yourself in the year 1872, participating in one of Madame Card’s sought after Séance shows where she will open your eyes to the world of the unliving.

The York Dungeon, 12 Clifford Street, York, YO1 9RD

www.thedungeons.com/york/whats-inside/events/seance/

York BID’s Ghosts in The Garden

(23rd September to 7th November)

The eerie sculptures, which were first installed in Museum Gardens last year, are back bigger and better than ever. This year, the BID are adding ghosts to more of York’s beautiful city centre gardens including Treasurer’s House, The Merchant Adventurers Hall, Middletons Hotel, The Artists Garden and St Anthony’s Garden.

York Museum Gardens, Museum St, York YO1 7FR

www.yorkmuseumgardens.org.uk

Dorian Deathly: A Night of Face-Melting Horror at Theatre@41

(26th to 31st October)

Celebrate Halloween with local Spookologist and ghost botherer Dorian Deathly with an evening of ghost stories, paranormal sciences, original music and perhaps the odd unexpected guest. Explore spine-chilling tales of hauntings, both local and further afield, dissemble horrors captured on film and follow the ghost story through from the origins, the Victorian classics and modern-day frights.

Theatre@41, 41 Monkgate, York, YO31 7PB,

tickets.41monkgate.co.uk

The Little York Ghost Hunt

(24th to 27th October)

As twilight gives way to night, The York Ghost Merchants invite you to join the search for Little York Ghosts along the atmospheric ancient streets that surround York Minster each evening between 6pm and 8pm (Monday – Thursday only). There are 125 Little York Ghosts to find each evening, including some which are rare & unusual. This is a free event and maps will be available from The York Ghost Merchants, The Visitor Information Centre and selected independent retailers from mid-October. There will also be a printable version of The Little York Ghost Hunt map available from the website nearer the event.

York Minster, Deangate, York YO1 7HH

www.yorkghostmerchants.com/ghost-week

Trick or Treat Chocolate Bar Workshop at York Cocoa Works

(16th to 31st October)

Design and craft your own spooky Chocolate Bar in the shape of a Ghost or a Bat this Halloween at York Cocoa Works! £22.50 pp (under 5s go free with a paying adult).

York Cocoa Works, 10 Castlegate, York, YO1 9RG

www.yorkcocoahouse.co.uk/pages/trickortreat

The Graveyard Grimoire at The Mansion House

(24th to 30th October)

In days gone by, those departing the mortal coil of this parish were buried in St Helen’s Square. With progress came the removal of their resting place. Each year, these restless souls venture to the Mansion House to attend the Dance of the Dead. However, to pass through the veil and attend this supernatural ball, they must be remembered in the land of the living. Visit the Mansion House to complete the ‘’Graveyard Grimoire’ an adventure through ghostly residents of St Helens Square. A surprising, creepy, and entertaining event suitable for all ages. Included in the standard admission price. No tickets or booking required.

York Mansion House, St. Helen’s Square, York YO1 9QL

www.mansionhouseyork.com

The Phantom Carriage at The National Centre for Early Music

(26th October)

The last person to die before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve is doomed to ride Death’s carriage, collecting souls for the year ahead. This eerie and innovative Swedish film classic (which inspired a twelve-year-old Ingmar Bergman to make films) is a Dickensian ghost story and a deeply moving drama - as well as a showcase for ground breaking special effects. Frame Ensemble, a quartet of Northern musicians specialising in improvised silent film accompaniments, will complement the haunting visuals with a unique, spontaneous musical performance.

National Centre for Early Music, St Margaret's Church, Walmgate, York YO1 9TL

tickets.ncem.co.uk

Dungeon Lates at The York Dungeon

(Saturdays 1st to 29th October, Fridays 21st and 28th October)

Dungeon LATES evenings (strictly 18+ adults only) will be running on selected dates throughout October and offer guests a darker, scarier and naughtier alternative to the daytime tours. These evenings also feature a new exclusive 11th show, Body Snatchers.

The York Dungeon, 12 Clifford Street, York, YO1 9RD

www.thedungeons.com/york/tickets-passes/groups-and-events/dungeon-lates

Little Peasants City Walking Tour with The York Dungeon

(22nd to 30th October)

For the Little Peasants who are too young (or scared!) for The York Dungeon, this one-hour tour of the City of York will give families the chance to walk, laugh and learn as they explore the famous sights including Clifford’s Tower, York Minster and The Shambles. The York Dungeon’s Dungeon Jester and lovable sidekick Smedley will talk about York’s most infamous rogues and heavenly saints including Dick Turpin, Guy Fawkes and the Pearl of York herself, Margaret Clitherow.

The York Dungeon, 12 Clifford Street, York, YO1 9RD

www.thedungeons.com/york/tickets-passes/ways-to-visit/city-walking-tour

Halloween at City Cruises

(22nd to 31st October)

Beware! City Cruises are Halloween-ifying their Boats! During the day, the York City Cruise will be decked out, but at night on the Early Evening Cruise, there will be spiders and skeletons cruising the Ouse.

King's Staith Landing, York, YO1 9SN

www.cityexperiences.com/york/city-cruises/early-evening-cruise

Take a famous York Ghost Walk

(various dates)

Learn more about the haunting history of York on one of the city’s famous ghost walks. From the Wizard Walk of York to Ghost Bus Tours, there is something for everyone

Various location in York City Centre

www.visityork.org/business-directory/category/tours-guides/ghost-walks-tours

Halloween Tour & Truffle Rolling at York’s Chocolate Story

(17th to 30th October)

This Halloween, experience the York’s Chocolate Story tour with some added spooky extras! You’ll have the opportunity to decorate four ghostly chocolates with rat blood and goblin snot fillings. From eyeball truffles to Trick or Treat chocolate wheels, Halloween at York’s Chocolate Story will be one to remember.

York's Chocolate Story, 3-4 King's Square, York YO1 7LD

​​​​​​ www.yorkschocolatestory.com



