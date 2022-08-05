York Maze marks 20th year anniversary

This summer marks 20 years since York Maze first cropped-up on the York tourism scene in 2002.

What started as a small farm diversification project by local farmer Tom Pearcy has grown to become the biggest attraction of its kind in Europe and one of Yorkshire’s most popular summer family days out, picking up an impressive collection of awards along the way.

Past maize maze designs have often been linked to an anniversary or notable occasion and York Maze has welcomed a host of famous faces over the years to officially open the maze.

Last year’s 2021 Mr Men & Little Miss 50th anniversary maize maze - Credit: York Maze

The maze is created from over one million living, growing maize plants. The 2022 theme is in commemoration of Lego, who are celebrating their 90th anniversary this year.

There was also a special Yorkshire Day event on August 1st with some wacky activities such as a Yorkshire Pudding tossing contest and diving into a giant mug of Yorkshire Tea.

Owner Tom Pearcy said: 'It hasn’t always been easy, challenges have cropped up along the way, we’ve had to contend with hurricanes, floods and drought and of course in 2020 due to Covid we didn’t get to open at all! The maize maze is still at the heart of what we do and now York Maze has grown to be a full day out with over 20 attractions, rides and shows. We are always innovating and developing new attractions to give visitors new reasons to return. This year for our 20th anniversary we are unveiling two new shows and three new attractions!'

York Maze is open until September 5. Tickets must be purchased online in advance . yorkmaze.com.