10 of the best 5K Park Runs in Yorkshire

After months of uncertainty, the popular Saturday 5K Park Runs are back. For those of you unfamiliar with the concept, park runs are 5-kilometre events that take place every Saturday morning across the country, they are free for registered runners to take part in and organised by volunteers.

The social distancing guidelines have meant that large gatherings have been prohibited in the past year, causing the park runs to be on hiatus.

When the four stage road out of lockdown was announced in the Spring, the organisers have been working hard to confirm the return date for the events, pushing back their original date of after 21st June to after 19th July to coincide with the government's postponement. The first events in England will now take place on Saturday 24th July.

The vast majority of existing location landowners have confirmed the resumption of the runs on their property, but you can check the full list here.

Many of the routes are around the county's finest green spaces and iconic landmarks. We pick out our favourite returning locations.

Endcliffe Park, Sheffield

A two-lap course within Sheffield's Endcliffe park. The course starts and finishes on the main path that runs through the park, as well as the scenic back paths of the park, passing by the Mi Amigo plane crash memorial.

www.parkrun.org.uk/endcliffe/course

Roundhay Park, Leeds

A clockwise circular route, setting off from close to the iconic Barrans Fountain monument, you pass some notable landmarks such as the Mansion, the edge of Upper Lake and Gambons Corner.

www.parkrun.org.uk/roundhay/course

Crocuses at Temple Newsam House - Credit: Gordon Ratcliffe

Temple Newsam Estate, Leeds

A two lap course starting at the benches near the farm, passing the front of the Tudor-Jacobean house and the grounds landscaped by Capability Brown before heading in Charcoal Wood.

www.parkrun.org.uk/templenewsam/course

Woodhouse Moor, Leeds

One of the first parkruns to start in the north, close to the centre of Leeds, and still phenomenally popular even though there are another ten events within a ten-mile radius. The course is on parkland paths, paved or tarmac, with a short grassy (muddy) section. Give a shout to ‘Stripey’ Anne Akers, event director and popular blogger.

www.parkrun.org.uk/woodhousemoor/course

York Racecourse, York

It is doubtful that you will be travelling as fast as the thoroughbreds that usually race in this part of the world, put you should be able to pick up some speed on this flat and smooth circuit around the tarmac service road around the inside of the racecourse.

www.parkrun.org.uk/york/course

The Sewerby parkrun covers the clifftops with views towards the Bridlington, across the beach and bay - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington

A wonderfully exhilarating route which takes participants out and back along the cliff tops towards Bridlington, and then changes atmosphere with a loop through the woods behind Sewerby Hall.

www.parkrun.org.uk/sewerby/course

Aireville Park, Skipton

Aireville Park is the home of the annual Skipton Triathlon, but this trial should prove a lot less tasking as it is just four laps of the park on tarmac paths.

www.parkrun.org.uk/skipton/course

Beverley Westwood - Credit: Paul Lakin

Westwood, Beverley

The course is two anti-clockwise laps on the historic, scenic and undulating pasture and follows an ancient drove way, crossing the Tan Gallop and circling the iconic Black Mill.

www.parkrun.org.uk/beverleywestwood/course

Cliffe Castle, Keighley

A gem of a course at Keighley where both the castle and parkland have been given a sympathetic makeover. The route is 3.5 laps, very definitely undulating. Post-run coffee in the lovely Pavilion café.

www.parkrun.org.uk/cliffecastle/course

Fountains abbey - a grand venue for a parkrun - Credit: Welcome to Yorkshire

Fountains Abbey, Ripon

Justifiably popular for the spectacular setting in a World Heritage site and one of the most historic and beautiful places in Europe. It’s a gently undulating two-lap course on tarmac paths.

www.parkrun.org.uk/fountainsabbey/course

