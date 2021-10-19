The best Christmas markets and fairs in Yorkshire

Published: 11:01 AM October 19, 2021

Some of Yorkshire's most popular Christmas Markets have been postponed again in 2021, with the Leeds German Christmas Market, Harrogate Christmas Market, Grassington Dickensian Festival and Otley Victorian Fayre all hoping to make a their return in 2022. Here is a rundown of the Christmas Markets and Fayres that are still planned for 2021.

We will update this page with the latest status on all events.

12th November - Christmas Eve

SHEFFIELD CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Steel City's festive market has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a handful of cabins in the city's main shopping area; it is now a huge event with over 50 market stalls covering Fargate, Town Hall Square and Peace Gardens.

sheffieldchristmasmarkets.co.uk

18th November - 23rd December

ST NICHOLAS CHRISTMAS FAIR, YORK

A highlight of the city's calendar of events, this traditional fair will see a huge array of independent traders set up shop along Parliament Street and Sampson Square. As a result it's a haven for shoppers, but in true York style, it's also got plenty of the best food and drink on offer too: head to The Shambles Food Court where you'll find a cornucopia of seasonal treats, or retreat to Thor's Tipi for mulled wine, hot cider, hot chocolate and draft ales. Be prepared to queue, but cosy fires and a buzzing atmosphere await inside. It's hardly a surprise, then, that it won Best Large Speciality Market at the Great British Market Awards in 2019. www.visityork.org/events/york-christmas-market

2nd - 5th December

THE GREAT YORKSHIRE CHRISTMAS FAIR

Harrogate's traditional Christmas market may be off for another year, but the town will not completely miss out as the organisers of Ripley Castle's Summer Grand Sale will be hosting an indoor festive fair at the The Great Yorkshire Showground featuring over 150 companies.

www.facebook.com/greatyorkshirechristmasfair

4th - 5th December

KNARESBOROUGH CHRISTMAS MARKET

As a town steeped in myth and legend, Knaresborough is known for its magical feel all year round, so it goes without saying that Christmas here is extra special. The annual Christmas Market sees a huge number of independent traders lining the streets, ready to give visitors a proper Yorkshire welcome.

knaresboroughchristmasmarket.co.uk

4th - 5th December

MALTON CHRISTMAS MARKET

Malton prides itself on being Yorkshire's 'food capital' and the town's Christmas market shows exactly why it has received this accolade - visitors can expect a huge offering of the best local (and festive) produce, with everything from figgy puddings and freshly prepared turkeys through to macrons, mulled wine and chestnuts, so come armed with a big appetite…

www.visitmalton.com/malton-christmas-market

5th and 12th December

SKIPTON CHRISTMAS MARKET

The famous market of Skipton goes festive on the first two Sundays of December with mulled wine, choirs, brass bands, seasonal entertainment and live music.

www.facebook.com/skiptonchristmasmarket