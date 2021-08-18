Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
4 summer sporting events on the Yorkshire coast

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 9:15 AM August 18, 2021   
The unique atmosphere at Scarborough Cricket festival

The unique atmosphere at Scarborough Cricket festival - Credit: Tony Bartholomew

The summer of sport continues with some cracking events taking place on our coast

August 28-31
RS Tera National Championships
Gorgeous Filey Bay is the location for the RS Tera National Championships, this year hosted by Filey Sailing Club from c. These jaunty little sailing boats provide an uplifting spectacle as they race across the expanse of the bay, with Filey beach, recently named as one of the ten best beaches in the UK in the annual TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards, and best beach in the country by The Sunday Times, a perfect viewpoint.
www.rstera.org.uk

September 5-10
Scarborough Golf Week
Scarborough Golf Week celebrates its 100th birthday this year, with competitions at four stunningly beautiful by-the-sea golf clubs: Filey, Scarborough’s North Cliff and South Cliff, and Whitby. A total of 17 tournaments are held over the six-day festival, with at least one competition played on each course every day.
www.scarboroughgolfweek.co.uk

September 5-8
Scarborough Cricket Festival
The 135th Scarborough Cricket Festival takes place this year – it’s been played at the end of the first class season every year since 1876, with the exception of the war years and, of course, last year.
www.scarboroughcricketclub.com

September 18-19
The Michelin Steve Henshaw Gold Cup
September 2021 marks the 75th anniversary of the first race meeting at the Oliver’s Mount motorcycle circuit in Scarborough. The Gold Cup brings together many of the World’s top road racers to do battle on ‘the Mount’ over 2 days of spectacular racing. 
EDIT: Oliver's Mount is undergoing some emergency renovations, which means the Supermoto event on the August Bank Holiday weekend has been cancelled, but work is still under way to host the Gold Cup. Follow them on social media for the latest updates.
www.oliversmount.com

