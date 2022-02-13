5 Dark Skies Festival walks in Yorkshire during Spring 2022

February and March will see our eyes on the skies of Yorkshire as our National Parks celebrate the stars at the seventh Dark Skies Festival.

Last year’s events were largely online due to the lockdown restrictions, but 2022 sees a return of the opportunity to explore the night sky in the wide-open spaces of the countryside and coast in the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors.

There are a number of self-guided and organised night walks open for you to undertake over the next month. The organised walks do have a limited number of spaces and some are already sold out, so we’ve selected some of the best walks that are still available for you to take part in.

8th February to 6th March

Aysgarth Falls Planet Trail

Learn fun facts about the planets and star constellations in our solar system along the self guided 1 mile Planet Trail in Freeholders Wood.

11th February to 6th March

Dark Skies Planet Trail at Ingleborough

Discover the planets of our solar system as you follow the Planet Trail through the woodland of the Ingleborough Estate leading to Ingleborough Cave on a 2.5 mile walk.

18th, 27th February and 3rd March

Dark Skies walk at Lastingham

A truly dark sky is a sight to behold and where better to enjoy this special experience than on the open moorland above Lastingham where the skies are huge, the trails are plentiful and there’s a great pub to dive into at the end of the evening!

Atmospheric Robin Hood's Bay - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

19th, 20th, 23rd, 25th, 26th February and 5th March

Robin Hood’s Bay Ghost Walk

Journey through the narrow streets and alleyways of Bay as you listen to tales of the strange and supernatural mingling with ancient legends, smugglers, shipwrecks, spiritual mysteries and rip roaring ghost stories.

20th, 23rd February and 2nd, 5th March

Dark Skies walk at Sutton Bank

Enjoy the very special experience of walking at night accompanied by the expansive dark skies above the lofty escarpment of Sutton Bank in the North York Moors.

For details of all the Dark Skies Festival events taking place throughout Yorkshire in the Spring of 2022, click on the links below.

www.darkskiesnationalparks.org.uk/north-york-moors-events

www.darkskiesnationalparks.org.uk/yorkshire-dales-events

If you can't make these events, the dark skies are there to be enjoyed all year round, take a look at these stargazing short breaks in Yorkshire that you can plan.