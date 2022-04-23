10 great events for dog lovers in Yorkshire

Doggy days out for your diary across the county of Yorkshire in 2022.

Admire working dogs at their finest - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fun Dog Show at the Yorkshire Game & Country Fair

Held in the beautiful parkland of Scampston Hall, this well-loved event focuses on all things country life - from events to activities and sports to pursuits. As dogs are at the forefront of country life in Yorkshire, it's only natural they should have their own segment. Not only will you get to see working dogs at their finest in the 'Sheep Show' and the 'Dog and Duck Show' - that one is certainly not to be missed - but there will also be a 'Fun Dog Show' to get involved. With 17 classes to enter your perfect pooch into there's every chance of taking home a win. Will they place best in class at the Best Biscuit Catcher or will they take 1st place at Best Companion? There's only one way to find out.

May 21-22, Scampston Hall, Malton, North Yorkshire, YO17 8NG

outdoorshows.co.uk/yorkshire-game-and-country-fair





Have a fun day out while raising funds for rescue dogs - Credit: Nataliia Kvitovska

Leeds Dog Show & Fun Day

West Yorkshire based dog charity, 8 Below Husky Rescue, is hosting a dog show and fun day in order to help raise funds for the vital work they do to protect and care for Northern dog breeds. Held at Cafe Squires Bar in Sherburn in Elmet, just outside of Leeds, the day will consist of a 13 class all-breed fun dog show that everyone can get involved in. There are six different prizes up for grabs in each class, so it's worth fluffing up your furry friend and making sure they look fabulous. Double your chances of winning something by getting involved in the tombola. There will be lots of great stalls where you can purchase rescue merchandise and cute canine accessories. Camping is also available onsite.

May 28, Squires Cafe Bar, Newthorpe Lane, Newthorpe, Leeds, LS25 5LX

8belowhuskyrescue.org





The Dog Father

Unfortunately, Fido will have to stay at home for this one, but this is an unmissable event for those looking for expert dog advice from 'Britain's Best Dog Trainer' as named by The Telegraph. In this 90 minute live show, Graeme Hall will present an evening full of tricks, fond memories, heart-warming surprises and an exclusive Q&A where audience members are able to seek answers to their canine concerns.

June 9, Huddersfield Town Hall, Ramsden St, Huddersfield, HD1 2TA

June 11, Scunthorpe The Baths Hall, Doncaster Rd, Scunthorpe, DN15 7RG

June 12, Bridlington Royal Hall, S Marine Dr, Bridlington, YO15 3JH

June 13, York Barbican, Paragon St, York, YO10 4AH

graemehallive.com





Have a go at the fun dog show - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Malton Show

A firm family favourite, The Malton Show has been running for decades and loves to celebrate our canine companions, whether they be working dogs or pampered pets. Head over to the Sheep Dog Trials to watch some impressive fieldwork at play or you could even enter your beloved pooch into the Ryedale Dog Rescue fun dog show and agility course. Dogs are welcome amongst the rest of the show, but must be on a lead.

June 26, Scampston Hall, Malton, North Yorkshire, YO17 8NG

maltonshow.com





Enjoy a fun-filled day out at Dogs Unleashed - Credit: Shirebrookphotography

Dogs Unleashed

The 'ulti-mutt' dog's day out, this weekend festival is jam-packed full of interactive displays and have-a-go activities. Join in a fly ball or agility competition, check out the heelwork to music, and see who will win the terrier race. There's also a doggy swimming pool should your four-legged friend fancy a dip, behavioural and grooming advice, competitions and even dog photographers who'll be on hand to capture all the excitement. As well as trade stands, there'll be food and drink aplenty, children's entertainment, craft stalls and live music - guaranteed fun for all the family. With options available to camp over you can make the most of the full weekend.

July 2-3, Driffield Showground, Kelleythorpe, Driffield, YO25 9DN

dogsunleashed.co.uk





K9 Party in the Park

Head to Manor Health Park in Halifax for a 'pawty' like no other! Held in conjunction with the RSPCA, expect fun for all the family with dog-related party games such as tennis ball bobbing, live music and children's activities. Have a go at the agility courses you can complete with your best friend, watch the dog parades including ones looking for a home, and meet with top experts. And if that's not enough there are plenty of stalls offering a great selection of treats and goodies for you and your doggo to enjoy.

July 3, Manor Heath Park, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX3 0EB

allevents.in/halifax/k9-party-in-the-park





Picnics are encouraged at this inclusive event - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Northern Greyhound Gathering

Organised by the Greyhound Trust West Yorkshire, this event welcomes all dog breeds and owners. A well-known and loved day out, head to Wetherby Racecourse and enjoy the atmosphere at this inclusive event. There'll be stallholders selling a wonderful variety of lovely things for both humans and canines, a fun dog show for every dog breed, and of course, more greyhounds than you've ever seen! Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic. Volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about rehoming.

July 10, Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby, LS22 5EJ

greyhoundtrustwestyorks.org.uk





Enter your dog in the county's most prestigious dog show - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Leeds Championship Dog Show

As a qualifier for Crufts, this prestigious dog show has been held at Harewood House since the early 1980s and will see over 160 Kennel Club breeds descend upon its grounds. Organised by the Leeds City and District Canine Association, Friday will see the Working, Pastoral and Terrier groups compete, followed by Utility and Toy on Saturday, ending with Hound and Gundog on Sunday. 'Spectator dogs' are welcome at £10 per dog.

July 22-24, Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds, LS17 9LG

leedschampshow.co.uk





DogFest

If you're looking for a full day of fun for you and your four-legged friend, DogFest takes place all over the country and will be coming to Yorkshire this year when it descends upon Harewood House for a weekend of tail-waggingly good entertainment. A festival for dogs is just as you'd imagine - agility courses, hay bale races, fun dog shows and breed meetups. The Big Dog walk is an opportunity to take in the beautiful grounds of Harewood House while meeting new furry friends, and be sure to drop by the event village afterwards for a spot of retail therapy and something tasty to tuck into. There'll also be experts on hand to give advice and specialist dog displays to admire. It's bound to be a woofing good day.

September 24-25, Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds, LS17 9LG

dog-fest.co.uk





Have fun in the mud when you walk or run this canine challenge while raising funds for Battersea - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Muddy Dog Challenge

There's nothing better than doing good while having a good time, so let us introduce you to the Battersea Muddy Dog Challenge. You've guessed it - it's a day out with your two and four-legged friends, and, well, a whole heap of mud! Whether you want to run or walk you can choose between a 2.5km or 5km obstacle course in the grounds of Harewood House. Not only will you and your soggy doggy have a brilliant day, but by taking part and fundraising for Battersea, you'll be helping to provide invaluable love and care to thousands of dogs and cats that come into their care.

October 8, Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds, LS17 9LG

muddydog.battersea.org.uk