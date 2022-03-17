10 things to do in Yorkshire during Easter
- Credit: Cannon Hall Farm
After two years of lockdown, Easter events are back with a spring in their step for 2022.
2nd-24th April
Easter Adventure at Stockeld Park
There are all sort of fun events happening at Stockeld Park this Easter, from Rainbow Bunny Hunt through the Enchanted Forest, giant egg hunts around the park and meet and greets with the Easter Bunny.
The Adventure Park, Stockeld Park, Wetherby, LS22 4AN
www.stockeldpark.co.uk
2nd-24th April
Easter at Mother Shipton's
Follow the Bunny Door Trail and look out for giant eggs and fascinating Easter scenes throughout the beautiful woodland. Visit the the incredible Petrifying Well and the large children’s Adventure Playground.
Mother Shipton's Cave, Prophecy Lodge, High Bridge, Knaresborough, HG5 8DD
www.mothershipton.co.uk
2nd-24th April
Spring at Cannon Hall Farm
Lambing season takes place in April, and you can meet the new arrivals, see bottle-feeding demonstrations, sheep and ferret racing and meerkat feeding sessions and acces the various play areas.
Cannon Hall Farm, Cannon Hall Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT
cannonhallfarm.co.uk
9th-24th April
Studfold Easter Egg and Fairy Hunt
Pick up the Easter Adventure Clues and find large willow nests and brightly coloured eggs, tiny fairy doors and discover the Gold Rabbits in this popular annual event.
Studfold, Lofthouse, Harrogate, HG3 5SG
www.studfold.com
9th-25th April
Wildlife Detectives
Castle Howard have joined up with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to create a new Wildlife Detective Trail around the gardens. You’ll be provided with a trail map and an explorer pack as you venture to different stations across the estate, each will reveal activities and clues.
Castle Howard Estate, York, YO60 7DA
www.castlehoward.co.uk
11th-24th April
Easter at Burton Constable
A big programme of events over in East Yorkshire. There are Easter trails both inside and outside the hall, face painting, easter crafts, archery, Easter Bonnet Competition and for one day only, the Alice in Wonderland Easter Experience.
Burton Constable, Skirlaugh, HU11 4LN
www.burtonconstable.com
15th, 17th and 18th April
Easter at Thornton Hall Country Park
Thornton Hall Country Park have an extensive list of special events for their Easter Eggstravaganza schedule including a Easter trail, magic show, street theatre.
On Good Friday, for one day only, Peter Rabbit will be making appearances at intervals throughout the day.
Thornton Hall Country Park Ltd. Thornton-in-Craven, near Skipton, BD23 3TS
www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk
15th-18th April
Easter Eggspress
Hop aboard the Kirklees Light Railway's Easter Eggspress and travel by steam train to meet the Easter Bunny, There will be platform rides, bouncy castles, giant lawn games, Artifaces face painting, a children's entertainer, the Clayton Flyer mini railway, our adventure playgrounds and the chance to do Easter crafts.
Whistlestop Valley, Park Mill Way, Clayton West, Huddersfield, HD8 9XJ
www.whistlestopvalley.co.uk
15th-18th April
Easter Jousting Tournament
This Easter the Royal Armouries’ arena will resound to the clash of a live-action tournament, as internationally renowned knights from Norway, Portugal and the UK battle for our prestigious trophies.
Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT
royalarmouries.org
18th April
Hebden Bridge Easter Duck Race
The Easter Duck Race is a fun day out for all the family with a variety of entertainment throughout the day, including live music, stalls and children's rides. The day is also all for a good cause as all profits from the Duck Race will be distributed to charities and good causes by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge.
Hebden Bridge
www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk
EASTER EGG HUNTS AT NATIONAL TRUST AND ENGLISH HERITAGE SITES
The popular Easter Eggs Hunts that take place every year at Yorkshire's historical homes and building returns for 2022.
You will be able to attend them at the following venues.
Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Beningbrough Hall, Nostell Priory, Nunnington Hall, Ormesby Hall, East Riddlesden Hall
Whitby Abbey, Scarborough Castle, Brodsworth Hall and Gardens as well as Burton Agnes Hall.