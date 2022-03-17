10 things to do in Yorkshire during Easter

After two years of lockdown, Easter events are back with a spring in their step for 2022.

2nd-24th April

Easter Adventure at Stockeld Park

There are all sort of fun events happening at Stockeld Park this Easter, from Rainbow Bunny Hunt through the Enchanted Forest, giant egg hunts around the park and meet and greets with the Easter Bunny.

The Adventure Park, Stockeld Park, Wetherby, LS22 4AN

www.stockeldpark.co.uk

2nd-24th April

Easter at Mother Shipton's

Follow the Bunny Door Trail and look out for giant eggs and fascinating Easter scenes throughout the beautiful woodland. Visit the the incredible Petrifying Well and the large children’s Adventure Playground.

Mother Shipton's Cave, Prophecy Lodge, High Bridge, Knaresborough, HG5 8DD

www.mothershipton.co.uk

2nd-24th April

Spring at Cannon Hall Farm

Lambing season takes place in April, and you can meet the new arrivals, see bottle-feeding demonstrations, sheep and ferret racing and meerkat feeding sessions and acces the various play areas.

Cannon Hall Farm, Cannon Hall Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT

cannonhallfarm.co.uk

The Fairy and Pixie Adventure at Studfold - Credit: facebook.com/StudfoldAdventureTrail

9th-24th April

Studfold Easter Egg and Fairy Hunt

Pick up the Easter Adventure Clues and find large willow nests and brightly coloured eggs, tiny fairy doors and discover the Gold Rabbits in this popular annual event.

Studfold, Lofthouse, Harrogate, HG3 5SG

www.studfold.com

9th-25th April

Wildlife Detectives

Castle Howard have joined up with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to create a new Wildlife Detective Trail around the gardens. You’ll be provided with a trail map and an explorer pack as you venture to different stations across the estate, each will reveal activities and clues.

Castle Howard Estate, York, YO60 7DA

www.castlehoward.co.uk

11th-24th April

Easter at Burton Constable

A big programme of events over in East Yorkshire. There are Easter trails both inside and outside the hall, face painting, easter crafts, archery, Easter Bonnet Competition and for one day only, the Alice in Wonderland Easter Experience.

Burton Constable, Skirlaugh, HU11 4LN

www.burtonconstable.com

15th, 17th and 18th April

Easter at Thornton Hall Country Park

Thornton Hall Country Park have an extensive list of special events for their Easter Eggstravaganza schedule including a Easter trail, magic show, street theatre.

On Good Friday, for one day only, Peter Rabbit will be making appearances at intervals throughout the day.

Thornton Hall Country Park Ltd. Thornton-in-Craven, near Skipton, BD23 3TS

www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk

15th-18th April

Easter Eggspress

Hop aboard the Kirklees Light Railway's Easter Eggspress and travel by steam train to meet the Easter Bunny, There will be platform rides, bouncy castles, giant lawn games, Artifaces face painting, a children's entertainer, the Clayton Flyer mini railway, our adventure playgrounds and the chance to do Easter crafts.

Whistlestop Valley, Park Mill Way, Clayton West, Huddersfield, HD8 9XJ

www.whistlestopvalley.co.uk

15th-18th April

Easter Jousting Tournament

This Easter the Royal Armouries’ arena will resound to the clash of a live-action tournament, as internationally renowned knights from Norway, Portugal and the UK battle for our prestigious trophies.

Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT

royalarmouries.org

18th April

Hebden Bridge Easter Duck Race

The Easter Duck Race is a fun day out for all the family with a variety of entertainment throughout the day, including live music, stalls and children's rides. The day is also all for a good cause as all profits from the Duck Race will be distributed to charities and good causes by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge.

Hebden Bridge

www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk

EASTER EGG HUNTS AT NATIONAL TRUST AND ENGLISH HERITAGE SITES

The popular Easter Eggs Hunts that take place every year at Yorkshire's historical homes and building returns for 2022.

You will be able to attend them at the following venues.



Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Beningbrough Hall, Nostell Priory, Nunnington Hall, Ormesby Hall, East Riddlesden Hall

Whitby Abbey, Scarborough Castle, Brodsworth Hall and Gardens as well as Burton Agnes Hall.