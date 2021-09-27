What's On in Yorkshire - October 2021
Tony Greenway
- Credit: TaleGate Theatre
Tony Greenway gets to grips with the spooky - and not so spooky - stuff for this haunting and half term time this year .
PERSONAL APPEARANCE
October 17
An Evening with Miriam Margolyes
The rather wonderful Miriam Margolyes — actor, presenter and sayer of shocking things on chat shows — has a new memoir in the shops called This Much is True, and is on tour to promote it. Stories are said to include tales about Scorsese, Streisand 'a cross-dressing Leonardo di Caprio' and Isaiah Berlin. No doubt she'll recount some of them here. Also at The Crucible, Sheffield (October 31).
Royal Hall, Harrogate, 01423 502116
harrogatetheatre.co.uk
THEATRE
October 28 & 29
Female Gothic
Actor and writer Rebecca Vaughan performs 'three lost gothic spine-tinglers' from great Victorian female writers in this eerie one-woman show in the The Studio at the York Theatre Royal. Well, it is the season to be scary, after all. Vaughan also adapted these atmospheric tales, while the show is directed by Olivier Award-winner, Guy Masterson.
York Theatre Royal
01904 623568
yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
CHILDREN
October 28
Harry Panto: Return to Frogwarts
A wizard parody production from TaleGate theatre, just in time for Halloween. The plot? Well, you don't need to worry too much about that, but suffice to say it features the magicians at (ahem) Frogwarts fighting the mistress of darkness. Fun for all the family which — it says here — will leave you wanting 'Volde-more'. (No, we're not sure how they get away with it, either.)
Pocklington Civic Arts, 01759 301547
pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk
CHILDREN
October 21 - 24
Horrible Histories
The Horrible Histories gang are fabulous at making (potentially) boring old bits of the past vibrant, funny and irreverent. See their brilliant programmes on CBBC, if you want evidence. This show asks the questions: 'Can evil Elizabeth entertain England? Will Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Dare you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? To which the answers must be: no, yes and no, surely?
Grand Opera House York
atgtickets.com
MUSICAL
October 25 - 30
School of Rock
Fans of the Jack Black movie — about a slobby, down-on-his-luck rock guitarist who masquerades as a teacher at a posh private school — won't be disappointed by this stage transfer, which features some catchy songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as School of Rock (Teacher's Pet), that punch-the-air final number from the movie. All the kids on stage play their own instruments and sing (brilliantly) and there's a standout performance from Jake Sharp in the lead role. A phenomenal, feel-good night out.
Alhambra, Bradford, 01274 432000
bradford-theatres.co.uk
EXHIBITION
October 1 – December 19
Remedy & Resilience
South Square is a community, heritage and arts centre located in a collection of renovated workers cottages in Thornton, Bradford, that now serve as studio spaces, an archive, a bar, a cafe and a gallery. In this intriguing exhibition, artists respond to stories about the natural remedies used to cure people before the advent of medicine. This includes the tale of Arthur Bryant, who was known locally as 'the maggot king'. You'll never guess why...
South Square Centre, Bradford, 01274 834747
southsquarecentre.co.uk
ROCK
October 22
Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited
Hackett is a guitarist who is best-known for his work with Genesis when they were in their stately prog-rock phase (most notably on Nursery Cryme and A Trick of the Tale) and was only in the band for seven years before going solo. During this show, he'll play Genesis's 1977 double album Seconds Out in its entirety — which means Supper's Ready, Firth of Fifth, The Carpet Crawl and I Know What I Like in Your Wardrobe, among other proggy gems.
Royal Hall, Harrogate, 01423 502116
harrogatetheatre.co.uk
THEATRE
November 3 - 6
Haunting Julia
The Lawrence Batley Theatre note that this Dick & Lottie production of Alan Ayckbourn's tense and creepy 1994 play — which is said to have been inspired by The Woman in Black — is just right 'for a dark autumnal evening'. Gulp. It's set 12 years after the suicide of young musician, and the three main characters are her grieving father, her former boyfriend and a strange local man who claims to have psychic powers...
Lawrence Batley Theatre, 01484 430528, thelbt.org
DANCE
October 12
Mariposa
A transgender retelling of Puccini's Madame Butterfly, from DeNada Dance, a UK-based company that 'explores and subverts Hispanic and Latin culture in Britain and beyond.' The production — described as 'an operatic dance drama' — is choreographed by Artistic Director Carlos Pons Guerra, set in post-revolution Cuba and features 'characters engulfed in a tropical storm of repressed desires.' Ooh-er. Age guidance is 12+ due to scenes and content of a sexual nature.
Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds, 0113 220 8008
theatreleeds.com
November 7
Bonfire Spectacular at Cannon Hall Farm
This event includes all day farm admission — so you get to meet animals and reptiles — plus there's a kids' disco. So as not to spook the animals on site, when the main bonfire event does kick off (at 6pm), quieter fireworks set to music are used. Tickets are £12.95 per person and must be pre-booked online.
Cawthorne, Barnsley
01226 790427
cannonhallfarm.co.uk
October 30
Spooky Fireworks Spectacular
Entertainment includes a kids' disco (where no doubt Thriller will be played), face painting, 'fire tricksters' (whatever they are) and a fairground. Ooh, and then a massive 15-minute fireworks display at 7.30pm.
Doncaster Racecourse
01302 304200
doncaster-racecourse.co.uk
November 5 & 6
Bonfire Weekend
Includes a firework display set to music; lights and special effects; children's entertainment; a live band and street theatre. And a bonfire, of course...
Thornton Hall Country Park
Skipton
01282 841148
thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk
October 30
Musical Fireworks Spectacular
We guess this is sort of two for one deal in a way, where you can celebrate Halloween and Guy Fawkes at the same time. Things go whizz bang set to spooky music and terrifying tunes — and dressing up in your favourite Halloween costume is 'not essential but definitely recommended'.
Sledmere House
Driffield
01377 236637
sledmerehouse.com