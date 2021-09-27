What's On in Yorkshire - October 2021

Published: 8:39 AM September 27, 2021

Tony Greenway gets to grips with the spooky - and not so spooky - stuff for this haunting and half term time this year .

PERSONAL APPEARANCE

October 17

An Evening with Miriam Margolyes

The rather wonderful Miriam Margolyes — actor, presenter and sayer of shocking things on chat shows — has a new memoir in the shops called This Much is True, and is on tour to promote it. Stories are said to include tales about Scorsese, Streisand 'a cross-dressing Leonardo di Caprio' and Isaiah Berlin. No doubt she'll recount some of them here. Also at The Crucible, Sheffield (October 31).

Royal Hall, Harrogate, 01423 502116

harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Actor and writer Rebecca Vaughan performs 'three lost gothic spine-tinglers' from great Victorian female writers in this eerie one-woman show in the The Studio at the York Theatre Roya - Credit: Rebecca Vaughan



THEATRE

October 28 & 29

Female Gothic

Actor and writer Rebecca Vaughan performs 'three lost gothic spine-tinglers' from great Victorian female writers in this eerie one-woman show in the The Studio at the York Theatre Royal. Well, it is the season to be scary, after all. Vaughan also adapted these atmospheric tales, while the show is directed by Olivier Award-winner, Guy Masterson.

York Theatre Royal

01904 623568

yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

CHILDREN

October 28

Harry Panto: Return to Frogwarts

A wizard parody production from TaleGate theatre, just in time for Halloween. The plot? Well, you don't need to worry too much about that, but suffice to say it features the magicians at (ahem) Frogwarts fighting the mistress of darkness. Fun for all the family which — it says here — will leave you wanting 'Volde-more'. (No, we're not sure how they get away with it, either.)

Pocklington Civic Arts, 01759 301547

pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain : Alison Fitzjohn (as various characters) - Credit: Frazer Ashford



CHILDREN

October 21 - 24

Horrible Histories

The Horrible Histories gang are fabulous at making (potentially) boring old bits of the past vibrant, funny and irreverent. See their brilliant programmes on CBBC, if you want evidence. This show asks the questions: 'Can evil Elizabeth entertain England? Will Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Dare you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? To which the answers must be: no, yes and no, surely?

Grand Opera House York

atgtickets.com

MUSICAL

October 25 - 30

School of Rock

Fans of the Jack Black movie — about a slobby, down-on-his-luck rock guitarist who masquerades as a teacher at a posh private school — won't be disappointed by this stage transfer, which features some catchy songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as School of Rock (Teacher's Pet), that punch-the-air final number from the movie. All the kids on stage play their own instruments and sing (brilliantly) and there's a standout performance from Jake Sharp in the lead role. A phenomenal, feel-good night out.

Alhambra, Bradford, 01274 432000

bradford-theatres.co.uk

Remedy&Resilience: In this intriguing exhibition, artists respond to stories about the natural remedies used to cure people before the advent of medicine - Credit: southsquarecentre



EXHIBITION

October 1 – December 19

Remedy & Resilience

South Square is a community, heritage and arts centre located in a collection of renovated workers cottages in Thornton, Bradford, that now serve as studio spaces, an archive, a bar, a cafe and a gallery. In this intriguing exhibition, artists respond to stories about the natural remedies used to cure people before the advent of medicine. This includes the tale of Arthur Bryant, who was known locally as 'the maggot king'. You'll never guess why...

South Square Centre, Bradford, 01274 834747

southsquarecentre.co.uk

ROCK

October 22

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited

Hackett is a guitarist who is best-known for his work with Genesis when they were in their stately prog-rock phase (most notably on Nursery Cryme and A Trick of the Tale) and was only in the band for seven years before going solo. During this show, he'll play Genesis's 1977 double album Seconds Out in its entirety — which means Supper's Ready, Firth of Fifth, The Carpet Crawl and I Know What I Like in Your Wardrobe, among other proggy gems.

Royal Hall, Harrogate, 01423 502116

harrogatetheatre.co.uk

THEATRE

November 3 - 6

Haunting Julia

The Lawrence Batley Theatre note that this Dick & Lottie production of Alan Ayckbourn's tense and creepy 1994 play — which is said to have been inspired by The Woman in Black — is just right 'for a dark autumnal evening'. Gulp. It's set 12 years after the suicide of young musician, and the three main characters are her grieving father, her former boyfriend and a strange local man who claims to have psychic powers...

Lawrence Batley Theatre, 01484 430528, thelbt.org

Mariposa - a transgender retelling of Puccini's Madame Butterfly - Credit: Joe Armitage



DANCE

October 12

Mariposa

A transgender retelling of Puccini's Madame Butterfly, from DeNada Dance, a UK-based company that 'explores and subverts Hispanic and Latin culture in Britain and beyond.' The production — described as 'an operatic dance drama' — is choreographed by Artistic Director Carlos Pons Guerra, set in post-revolution Cuba and features 'characters engulfed in a tropical storm of repressed desires.' Ooh-er. Age guidance is 12+ due to scenes and content of a sexual nature.

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds, 0113 220 8008

theatreleeds.com

READ MORE: 9 of the best Halloween 2021 events in Yorkshire

READ MORE: 10 of the best places to go pumpkin picking in Yorkshire





Firework fun - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



November 7

Bonfire Spectacular at Cannon Hall Farm

This event includes all day farm admission — so you get to meet animals and reptiles — plus there's a kids' disco. So as not to spook the animals on site, when the main bonfire event does kick off (at 6pm), quieter fireworks set to music are used. Tickets are £12.95 per person and must be pre-booked online.

Cawthorne, Barnsley

01226 790427

cannonhallfarm.co.uk

October 30

Spooky Fireworks Spectacular

Entertainment includes a kids' disco (where no doubt Thriller will be played), face painting, 'fire tricksters' (whatever they are) and a fairground. Ooh, and then a massive 15-minute fireworks display at 7.30pm.

Doncaster Racecourse

01302 304200

doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

November 5 & 6

Bonfire Weekend

Includes a firework display set to music; lights and special effects; children's entertainment; a live band and street theatre. And a bonfire, of course...

Thornton Hall Country Park

Skipton

01282 841148

thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk

October 30

Musical Fireworks Spectacular

We guess this is sort of two for one deal in a way, where you can celebrate Halloween and Guy Fawkes at the same time. Things go whizz bang set to spooky music and terrifying tunes — and dressing up in your favourite Halloween costume is 'not essential but definitely recommended'.

Sledmere House

Driffield

01377 236637

sledmerehouse.com