Christmas music events in Yorkshire

The festive season brings a whole range of musical treats to Yorkshire in November and December



November 13 – January 2

Christmas in Narnia

Castle Howard always dresses so nicely at Christmas. The halls really are decked with boughs of holly — or, at least, other extravagant decorations. This time around it has a Narnia theme going on, because visitors are invited to 'step through the wardrobe into a magical adventure this festive season.' There'll be soundscapes, lighting, installations and a 25-foot Christmas tree with over 3000 baubles in the Great Hall. Talking of stately homes, check out Harewood House's Festive Season too at harewood.org.

Castle Howard, 01653 648333

www.castlehoward.co.uk

December 3

A Baroque Christmas

Eboracum Baroque are — as their name might suggest — a band of musicians specialising in Baroque music. Formed in York in 2012 and now based in Cambridge, they've been called ‘spectacular’ by Classic FM. Expect arias from Handel's Messiah, a pastoral recorder concerto by Telemann, Bach's music for soprano and trumpet, and traditional French Christmas carols. Nice setting, too.

York Mansion House, 01904 553663

www.mansionhouseyork.com

York-Early Music - Joglaresa - Credit: YEM

December 3-11

York Early Music Christmas Festival

This year’s festival includes the return of Joglaresa, whose exuberant music and wassailing (do you enjoy a wassail?) 'sums up Yuletide in music and song'. Then there's The Gesulado Six, returning to York after playing to packed houses in the York Early Music Festival 2021; and award-winning young artists Prisma, from Germany.

01904 658338

ncem.co.uk

December 9-10

York Minster's Christmas Carol Concerts

York always feels like cosy, festive place to be at this time of year — and this is one of the reasons why. The Minster's Carol Concerts are hugely popular, so book tickets as soon as you can. If you can't get tickets, a Yuletide consolation prize might be the Minster's first ever Christmas Tree Festival (in a festive marquee by the South Piazza) featuring trees decorated by local businesses, schools and charities. That runs from November 18 - January 6.

York Minster 01904 557200

yorkminster.org/visit/plan-your-visit

Seasonal delights this Christmas - Kate Rusby's festive shows are always memorable - Credit: Kate Rusby

December 12

Kate Rusby at Christmas

The Barnsley folk singer-songwriter with the hauntingly beautiful signature voice is on the road again with her annual Christmas show. If you've never seen it, you're in for a treat because Rusby performs traditional carols that she first heard sung in the pubs of South Yorkshire when she was a child. For many people, the Christmas spirit starts with this concert — so don't miss out. Also at St George's Hall Bradford (14), Sheffield City Hall (15) and York Barbican (20).

Royal Hall, Harrogate, 01423 502116

katerusby.com

December 18

Black Dyke Band & Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus

The Black Dyke Band (under the direction of its Principal Conductor and Director of Music, Nicholas Childs) joins forces with the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus to perform a special Christmas concert featuring family favourites, sing-along carols (White Christmas, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Deck the Halls, O Holy Night) and traditional Sheffield carols. Part of the Sheffield International Concert season 2021/2022, introduced by Radio Three's Petroc Trelawny.

Sheffield City Hall

www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk