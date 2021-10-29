Christmas music events in Yorkshire
Tony Greenway
The festive season brings a whole range of musical treats to Yorkshire in November and December
November 13 – January 2
Christmas in Narnia
Castle Howard always dresses so nicely at Christmas. The halls really are decked with boughs of holly — or, at least, other extravagant decorations. This time around it has a Narnia theme going on, because visitors are invited to 'step through the wardrobe into a magical adventure this festive season.' There'll be soundscapes, lighting, installations and a 25-foot Christmas tree with over 3000 baubles in the Great Hall. Talking of stately homes, check out Harewood House's Festive Season too at harewood.org.
Castle Howard, 01653 648333
www.castlehoward.co.uk
December 3
A Baroque Christmas
Eboracum Baroque are — as their name might suggest — a band of musicians specialising in Baroque music. Formed in York in 2012 and now based in Cambridge, they've been called ‘spectacular’ by Classic FM. Expect arias from Handel's Messiah, a pastoral recorder concerto by Telemann, Bach's music for soprano and trumpet, and traditional French Christmas carols. Nice setting, too.
York Mansion House, 01904 553663
www.mansionhouseyork.com
December 3-11
York Early Music Christmas Festival
This year’s festival includes the return of Joglaresa, whose exuberant music and wassailing (do you enjoy a wassail?) 'sums up Yuletide in music and song'. Then there's The Gesulado Six, returning to York after playing to packed houses in the York Early Music Festival 2021; and award-winning young artists Prisma, from Germany.
01904 658338
ncem.co.uk
December 9-10
York Minster's Christmas Carol Concerts
York always feels like cosy, festive place to be at this time of year — and this is one of the reasons why. The Minster's Carol Concerts are hugely popular, so book tickets as soon as you can. If you can't get tickets, a Yuletide consolation prize might be the Minster's first ever Christmas Tree Festival (in a festive marquee by the South Piazza) featuring trees decorated by local businesses, schools and charities. That runs from November 18 - January 6.
York Minster 01904 557200
yorkminster.org/visit/plan-your-visit
December 12
Kate Rusby at Christmas
The Barnsley folk singer-songwriter with the hauntingly beautiful signature voice is on the road again with her annual Christmas show. If you've never seen it, you're in for a treat because Rusby performs traditional carols that she first heard sung in the pubs of South Yorkshire when she was a child. For many people, the Christmas spirit starts with this concert — so don't miss out. Also at St George's Hall Bradford (14), Sheffield City Hall (15) and York Barbican (20).
Royal Hall, Harrogate, 01423 502116
katerusby.com
December 18
Black Dyke Band & Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus
The Black Dyke Band (under the direction of its Principal Conductor and Director of Music, Nicholas Childs) joins forces with the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus to perform a special Christmas concert featuring family favourites, sing-along carols (White Christmas, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Deck the Halls, O Holy Night) and traditional Sheffield carols. Part of the Sheffield International Concert season 2021/2022, introduced by Radio Three's Petroc Trelawny.
Sheffield City Hall
www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk