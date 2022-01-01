The best food and drink festivals in Yorkshire in 2022

We are all foodies in Yorkshire, and it's no surprise our diverse variety of food festivals are some of the most well attended in the country. Here are some of the best taking place in 2022.

June 2-5

Great British Food Festival

The Great British Food Festival is back and the first one in the country takes place in Yorkshire at Harewood House. Artisan markets, street food, chef demos and a whole lot more.

Harewood House, Leeds

greatbritishfoodfestival.com

June 2-5

Sheffield Food Festival

The city's largest free to attend event takes place over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend in the city centre, spreading across the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Pinstone St, attracting thousands of visitors across a weekend.

Various locations in Sheffield

sheffieldfoodfestival.co.uk

June 3-5 and August 27-29

Malton Food Lovers Festival

This is the freebie food festival that has put Malton on the map as Yorkshire's Food Capital. The town is awash with foodie independents and artisans who give this event a chilled vibe - so much so that they dub this fest, 'the foodie Glastonbury'

Various locations in Malton

visitmalton.com

July 3

West Yorkshire Vegan Festival

The festival will be hosting all-vegan stalls selling food & drink, arts & crafts, soaps & cosmetics as well as special guest speakers from the vegan produce industry.

Huddersfield Town Hall

allevents.in/huddersfield/west-yorkshire-vegan-festival

July 15-16

Big Sky Beer Festival

Wold Top Brewery's annual Big Sky Beer Festival is not only an opportunity to taste a range of Wold Top's award-winning beers, but also to try out 18 guest beers on draught!

Wold Top Brewery, Hunmanby

www.woldtopbrewery.co.uk

July 22-24

Seafest

Scarborough’s annual maritime weekend celebration was cancelled in 2021, but there is a hope that the event will return in 2022. Get the latest updates on their Facebook page.

www.facebook.com/ScarboroughSeafest

July 23-24

Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival

The foodie event celebrates its sixth birthday in style with the Hairy Bikers and James Martin, plus live cookery demos, artisan traders, tasting sessions and more.

Funkirk Farm, Skipton

www.yorkshiredalesfoodanddrinkfestival.com

September 3-4

Harrogate Food & Drink Festival

A very community focussed event championing local artisans, musicians and makers. Street food very much at the heart of it all - so come hungry!

Ripley Castle, Ripley, near Harrogate

harrogatefoodfestival.com

September 23 - October 2

York Food Festival

The York Food Festival takes over the city centre at Parliament Street and Shambles Market for around 10 days every September.

www.yorkfoodfestival.com

September 24-25

Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival

The Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival is set to returns in 2022 and promises to be another jam-packed weekend with food markets, live music and entertainment.

Towngate, Holmfirth

www.facebook.com/holmfirthfood

November 1

Paul Hollywood Live

Not a festival, but a great event for foodies. The Bake Off presenter goes on tour to entertain audiences with live demonstrations and baking tasks from a fully equipped on-stage kitchen.

Sheffield City Hall

www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk