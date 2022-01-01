The best food and drink festivals in Yorkshire in 2022
- Credit: Hatch Communications
We are all foodies in Yorkshire, and it's no surprise our diverse variety of food festivals are some of the most well attended in the country. Here are some of the best taking place in 2022.
June 2-5
Great British Food Festival
The Great British Food Festival is back and the first one in the country takes place in Yorkshire at Harewood House. Artisan markets, street food, chef demos and a whole lot more.
Harewood House, Leeds
greatbritishfoodfestival.com
June 2-5
Sheffield Food Festival
The city's largest free to attend event takes place over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend in the city centre, spreading across the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Pinstone St, attracting thousands of visitors across a weekend.
Various locations in Sheffield
sheffieldfoodfestival.co.uk
June 3-5 and August 27-29
Malton Food Lovers Festival
This is the freebie food festival that has put Malton on the map as Yorkshire's Food Capital. The town is awash with foodie independents and artisans who give this event a chilled vibe - so much so that they dub this fest, 'the foodie Glastonbury'
Various locations in Malton
visitmalton.com
July 3
West Yorkshire Vegan Festival
The festival will be hosting all-vegan stalls selling food & drink, arts & crafts, soaps & cosmetics as well as special guest speakers from the vegan produce industry.
Huddersfield Town Hall
allevents.in/huddersfield/west-yorkshire-vegan-festival
July 15-16
Big Sky Beer Festival
Wold Top Brewery's annual Big Sky Beer Festival is not only an opportunity to taste a range of Wold Top's award-winning beers, but also to try out 18 guest beers on draught!
Wold Top Brewery, Hunmanby
www.woldtopbrewery.co.uk
July 22-24
Seafest
Scarborough’s annual maritime weekend celebration was cancelled in 2021, but there is a hope that the event will return in 2022. Get the latest updates on their Facebook page.
www.facebook.com/ScarboroughSeafest
July 23-24
Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival
The foodie event celebrates its sixth birthday in style with the Hairy Bikers and James Martin, plus live cookery demos, artisan traders, tasting sessions and more.
Funkirk Farm, Skipton
www.yorkshiredalesfoodanddrinkfestival.com
September 3-4
Harrogate Food & Drink Festival
A very community focussed event championing local artisans, musicians and makers. Street food very much at the heart of it all - so come hungry!
Ripley Castle, Ripley, near Harrogate
harrogatefoodfestival.com
September 23 - October 2
York Food Festival
The York Food Festival takes over the city centre at Parliament Street and Shambles Market for around 10 days every September.
www.yorkfoodfestival.com
September 24-25
Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival
The Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival is set to returns in 2022 and promises to be another jam-packed weekend with food markets, live music and entertainment.
Towngate, Holmfirth
www.facebook.com/holmfirthfood
November 1
Paul Hollywood Live
Not a festival, but a great event for foodies. The Bake Off presenter goes on tour to entertain audiences with live demonstrations and baking tasks from a fully equipped on-stage kitchen.
Sheffield City Hall
www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk