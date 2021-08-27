10 of the best Heritage Open Days in Yorkshire

Published: 8:33 AM August 27, 2021

Heritage Open Days return with a mixture of online and on location events, we pick some of the highlights that will allow you to to go out and experience history in person.

10th September

Knaresborough Castle Keep

Explore the King's Chamber, the dungeon, the garderobe and ancient graffiti of this 14th medieval stronghold.

Knaresborough Castle, Castle Yard, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AS

https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/knaresborough-castle-keep

10th-12th September

Barges on Beverley Beck

Take a 1.5 mile walk alongside the Beck, crossing the lock gates, returning on the opposite bank and take a look at the three boats restored by the Beverley Barge Preservation Society.

Beverley Barge Preservation Society, Crane Hill Wharf, Scaife Mews, Beckside, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 0GG

https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/barges-on-beverley-beck

Beverley Minster - Credit: Archant/John Cocks

10th-12th September

Beverley Minster Secret Garden

While many visitors to the Minster will be familiar with The Quiet Garden, The Secret Garden is not usually open to the public, take this rare opportunity to explore this hidden corner of the Minster.

The Secret Garden, Highgate, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 0DN

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/beverley-minster-secret-garden

10th, 11th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th September

Leeds Central Library - Heritage Tour

Take a guided tour of this Grade II listed masterpiece in the historic heart of Leeds, explore spaces not usually open to the public and marvel at the splendid Victorian architecture and design.

Leeds City Council, Central Library, Calverley Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 3AB

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/leeds-central-library-heritage-tour3

10th-19th September

Botanical Gardens, Sheffield

Take a tour of the Botanical Gardens where you’ll be invited to imagine you are an apprentice apothecary in 1836, the year the Gardens opened.

Botanical Gardens, Clarkehouse Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S10 2LN

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/botanical-gardens-sheffield

Hebden Bridge Picture House - Credit: Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd

11th September

Centenary open day at Hebden Bridge Picture House

The event is one of many that the venue is hosting from July 2021 to June 2022 to celebrate its centenary year.

Hebden Bridge Picture House, New Road, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, HX7 8AD

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/hbph-centenary-open-day

14th September

Sheffield Cathedral / Candlelit Quiet Space - Cathedrals at Night

ake advantage of this rare opportunity to explore the cathedral in the evening. Enjoy the peace and tranquillity as the city bustles outside.

Cathedral Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, Church Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S1 1HA

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/sheffield-cathedral-candlelit-quiet-space-cathedrals-at-night

Wentworth Castle Gardens - Credit: Tony Crawford

17th September

‘Shrek’ at Wentworth Castle Gardens

Experience these historic gardens outside of normal hours and watch Shrek on the big outdoor screen. Pre-booking is required and places are limited.

Wentworth Castle Gardens, Park Drive, Stainborough , Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S75 3EN

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/shrek-at-wentworth-castle-gardens

18th-19th September

Brompton Heritage Weekend

Brompton Village Hall will be open with displays associated with recent excavations at Brompton Castle Hill and their findings.

Brompton by Sawdon Village Hall, Cayley Lane, Brompton by Sawdon, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO13 9DL

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/brompton-heritage-weekend

18th September

York Minster: Caring for a Heritage Estate

This walking tour with the Minster’s Director of Works & Precinct will give a 'behind the scenes’ talk on the emerging plans and the nature of caring for a heritage estate of this scale and complexity.

Meet outside the Great West Doors of York Minster, Precentors Court, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 7EJ

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/york-minster-caring-for-a-heritage-estate

