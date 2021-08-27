10 of the best Heritage Open Days in Yorkshire
- Credit: Anna Whiteley
Heritage Open Days return with a mixture of online and on location events, we pick some of the highlights that will allow you to to go out and experience history in person.
10th September
Knaresborough Castle Keep
Explore the King's Chamber, the dungeon, the garderobe and ancient graffiti of this 14th medieval stronghold.
Knaresborough Castle, Castle Yard, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 8AS
https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/knaresborough-castle-keep
10th-12th September
Barges on Beverley Beck
Take a 1.5 mile walk alongside the Beck, crossing the lock gates, returning on the opposite bank and take a look at the three boats restored by the Beverley Barge Preservation Society.
Beverley Barge Preservation Society, Crane Hill Wharf, Scaife Mews, Beckside, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 0GG
https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/barges-on-beverley-beck
10th-12th September
Beverley Minster Secret Garden
While many visitors to the Minster will be familiar with The Quiet Garden, The Secret Garden is not usually open to the public, take this rare opportunity to explore this hidden corner of the Minster.
The Secret Garden, Highgate, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 0DN
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/beverley-minster-secret-garden
10th, 11th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th September
Leeds Central Library - Heritage Tour
Take a guided tour of this Grade II listed masterpiece in the historic heart of Leeds, explore spaces not usually open to the public and marvel at the splendid Victorian architecture and design.
Leeds City Council, Central Library, Calverley Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 3AB
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/leeds-central-library-heritage-tour3
10th-19th September
Botanical Gardens, Sheffield
Take a tour of the Botanical Gardens where you’ll be invited to imagine you are an apprentice apothecary in 1836, the year the Gardens opened.
Botanical Gardens, Clarkehouse Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S10 2LN
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/botanical-gardens-sheffield
11th September
Centenary open day at Hebden Bridge Picture House
The event is one of many that the venue is hosting from July 2021 to June 2022 to celebrate its centenary year.
Hebden Bridge Picture House, New Road, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, HX7 8AD
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/hbph-centenary-open-day
14th September
Sheffield Cathedral / Candlelit Quiet Space - Cathedrals at Night
ake advantage of this rare opportunity to explore the cathedral in the evening. Enjoy the peace and tranquillity as the city bustles outside.
Cathedral Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, Church Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S1 1HA
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/sheffield-cathedral-candlelit-quiet-space-cathedrals-at-night
17th September
‘Shrek’ at Wentworth Castle Gardens
Experience these historic gardens outside of normal hours and watch Shrek on the big outdoor screen. Pre-booking is required and places are limited.
Wentworth Castle Gardens, Park Drive, Stainborough , Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S75 3EN
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/shrek-at-wentworth-castle-gardens
18th-19th September
Brompton Heritage Weekend
Brompton Village Hall will be open with displays associated with recent excavations at Brompton Castle Hill and their findings.
Brompton by Sawdon Village Hall, Cayley Lane, Brompton by Sawdon, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO13 9DL
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/brompton-heritage-weekend
18th September
York Minster: Caring for a Heritage Estate
This walking tour with the Minster’s Director of Works & Precinct will give a 'behind the scenes’ talk on the emerging plans and the nature of caring for a heritage estate of this scale and complexity.
Meet outside the Great West Doors of York Minster, Precentors Court, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 7EJ
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/york-minster-caring-for-a-heritage-estate
