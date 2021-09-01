20 of the best Heritage Open Days walks in Yorkshire
- Credit: Chris Larner
Last year's Heritage Open Days was largely an online programme. This year, there is a wide range of walks that cover a number of locations and themes.
SOUTH YORKSHIRE
14th and 17th September
Parkwood Springs to Hillsborough Park - a history walk
explore Parkwood Springs and learn about its history, passing through Wardsend Cemetery, Burrowlee House, Hillsborough Library, before ending at the Walled Garden in Hillsborough Park.
Parkwood Springs car park, Shirecliffe Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S3 9AA
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/parkwood-springs-to-hillsborough-park
15th September
Loxley and Wadsley Heritage Walk
A circular walk looking at the historic buildings in Loxley and Wadsley, two villages that have become suburbs of the ever expanding Steel City.
Loxley Village Green, Junction of Loxley Road and Rodney Hill, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S6 4TF
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/loxley-and-wadsley-heritage-walk
15th September
Sheffield Pub Heritage Walk
A short walking tour around some of the entries in the CAMRA 'Sheffield's Real Heritage Pubs' book. Starting at Fagans on Broad Lane and ending at The Bath Hotel on Victoria Street.
Fagans, 69 Broad Lane, Sheffield, S1 4BS
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/sheffield-pub-heritage-walk
15th and 19th September
‘Drainspotting’ - Sheffield’s Victorian pavement features
A walk around Endcliffe and Ranmoor looking at the remnants of Victorian infrastructure found on the street. Drain covers, tramway remains, early utility companies and power suppliers all left a mark that can still be found today.
Next Chapter Books, 7 Rustlings Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S11 7AA
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/drainspotting-sheffields-victorian-pavement-features
17th September
Pub Heritage Walk: Kelham Island, Sheffield*
A walking tour in Kelham Island, Sheffield encompassing both aspects of the industrial heritage of the area and of the ‘Beer Capital’ status owned by the City of Sheffield.
Fat Cat, 23 Alma Street, Sheffield, S3 8SA
www.heritageopendays.org.uk-visiting-event-kipubheritagewalk
17th September
The Naked People
Organised in partnership with Sheffield Walking Festival, this walk embarks from from Meadowhall to discover the Kimberworth Sculpture Trail – 10 cast iron statues set in attractive parkland and woodland
Meadowhall Tram Terminus, Sheffield, S9 1EQ
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/the-naked-people
WEST YORKSHIRE
Ongoing
Bradford City Centre Heritage Trail
Download the map and take the self-guided walk takes you around Bradford’s historic and fascinating city centre.
Bradford City Hall, Centenary Square, Bradford, West Yorkshire, BD1 1HY
https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/bradford-heritage-trail
Ongoing
Walking History Trail at New Briggate, Leeds
A fun and family friendly downloadable walking trail, exploring New Briggate and the surrounding area and learning about its history.
New Briggate, Leeds, LS2 8JD
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/explore-and-discover-walking-history-trail-of-new-briggate-leeds
14th-15th September
Wakefield Historic Ghost Walk
Wakefield Civic Society President, Kevin Trickett MBE hosts a walk that explores the characters who lived – and died – in 19th century Wakefield.
Meet outside the Town Hall, Wood Street, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF1 2HQ
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/wakefield-historic-ghost-walk
15th September
Forgotten Women of Wakefield Blue Plaque Walk
Explore the historical streets of Wakefield and walk in the footsteps of several of the most iconic women from the city.
Wentworth Street, Wakefield, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF1 2QU
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/forgotten-women-of-wakefield-blue-plaque-walk
16th September
Leeds Heritage Pub Walk
This guided walk will cover a wide range of city centre heritage pubs, starting at the Victorian tavern, The Adelphi on Hunslet Rd and concluding at the Grade II listed Templar Hotel.
The Adelphi, 1 - 3 Hunslet Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS10 1JQ
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/heritage-pub-walk
18th-19th September
Roundhay Park - The Hidden History
An opportunity to visit some of the lesser-known areas of the 700 acre Roundhay Park and learn more about its history.
Lakeside Car Park, Roundhay Park, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS8 2JL
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/roundhay-park-the-hidden-history
NORTH YORKSHIRE
10th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th September
A Walk Around Harrogate
A tour around the beautiful streets and gardens of Yorkshire's famous spa town. There are four a walks a day that you can take part in and the meeting point is at Harrogate's cenotaph, right opposite Harrogate's most iconic location; Bettys.
Harrogate Cenotaph, Central Harrogate, HG1 1PH
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/freewalkingtourharrogate
12th and 19th September
Gisborough Priory Woodland Historical Garden Tour
The guided tour focuses on the history of the Woodland Gardens adjacent to Gisborough Priory and how this has been interpreted in the recreating, revitalising and renewing of the current gardens.
Gisborough Priory, Church Street, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, TS14 6HG
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/gisborough-priory-historical-garden-tour
14th September
A Walk on Valley Drive
A historical walk along elegant Valley Drive overlooking Harrogate's beautiful Valley Gardens, built in the mid-1890s and home to hotels, boarding houses, apartments and private residences.
Valley Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 0JH
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/https-www.heritageopendays.org.uk-visiting-event-valleydrivewalk
16th September
Wild Foraging on South Cliff
South Cliff Gardens hosts a journey of culinary discovery. Explore the edible plants growing wild on the heritage site, learn wild forging techniques, get recipe inspiration and enjoy hearing the history of wild edibles.
The Clock Tower, Esplanade, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 2AY
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/wild-foraging-on-south-cliff
18th September
A Walking Tour of Historic Ironwork in York
On this outdoor walking tour of historic examples in York, ironwork expert Bethan Griffiths will help you develop your ironwork detective skills and appreciation of ironwork by building your knowledge.
Treasurer's House, Minster Yard, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 7JL
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/hidden-in-plain-sight-walking-tour-of-historic-ironwork-in-york
EAST RIDING
11th September
Bishop Burton Revealed - a walk
Wander amid the white walled cottages and ponds of the pretty village and learn about the history, going back as far as the Domesday Book era.
1 Cold Harbour View, Bishop Burton, Beverley, HU17 8QJ
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/bishop-burton-revealed-a-walk
12th September
Hull’s Amazing Heritage - Old Town Trail
A four-stage guided walk; setting off from the City Centre and taking in some of the highlights of Hull's heritage and architecture.
City Hall, 75-76 Carr Lane, Hull, HU1 3RQ
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/hulls-amazing-heritage-old-town-trail1
17th September
Beverley Walks: Out with the Old and in with the New: a walk from AD 1150 to AD 2021
Ascend the tower of St Mary’s Church for a fantastic view of the surrounding area, then take a tour around the market town.
St. Marys Church, North Bar Within, Beverley, HU17 8DL
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/beverley-walks-out-with-the-old-and-in-with-the-new-a-walk-from-ad-1150-to-