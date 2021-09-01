20 of the best Heritage Open Days walks in Yorkshire

Published: 7:32 PM September 1, 2021

Last year's Heritage Open Days was largely an online programme. This year, there is a wide range of walks that cover a number of locations and themes.

The Fat Cat at Sheffield's industrial Kelham Island - Credit: Dave Pickle

SOUTH YORKSHIRE

14th and 17th September

Parkwood Springs to Hillsborough Park - a history walk

explore Parkwood Springs and learn about its history, passing through Wardsend Cemetery, Burrowlee House, Hillsborough Library, before ending at the Walled Garden in Hillsborough Park.

Parkwood Springs car park, Shirecliffe Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S3 9AA

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/parkwood-springs-to-hillsborough-park

15th September

Loxley and Wadsley Heritage Walk

A circular walk looking at the historic buildings in Loxley and Wadsley, two villages that have become suburbs of the ever expanding Steel City.

Loxley Village Green, Junction of Loxley Road and Rodney Hill, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S6 4TF

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/loxley-and-wadsley-heritage-walk

15th September

Sheffield Pub Heritage Walk

A short walking tour around some of the entries in the CAMRA 'Sheffield's Real Heritage Pubs' book. Starting at Fagans on Broad Lane and ending at The Bath Hotel on Victoria Street.

Fagans, 69 Broad Lane, Sheffield, S1 4BS

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/sheffield-pub-heritage-walk

15th and 19th September

‘Drainspotting’ - Sheffield’s Victorian pavement features

A walk around Endcliffe and Ranmoor looking at the remnants of Victorian infrastructure found on the street. Drain covers, tramway remains, early utility companies and power suppliers all left a mark that can still be found today.

Next Chapter Books, 7 Rustlings Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S11 7AA

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/drainspotting-sheffields-victorian-pavement-features

17th September

Pub Heritage Walk: Kelham Island, Sheffield*

A walking tour in Kelham Island, Sheffield encompassing both aspects of the industrial heritage of the area and of the ‘Beer Capital’ status owned by the City of Sheffield.

Fat Cat, 23 Alma Street, Sheffield, S3 8SA

www.heritageopendays.org.uk-visiting-event-kipubheritagewalk

17th September

The Naked People

Organised in partnership with Sheffield Walking Festival, this walk embarks from from Meadowhall to discover the Kimberworth Sculpture Trail – 10 cast iron statues set in attractive parkland and woodland

Meadowhall Tram Terminus, Sheffield, S9 1EQ

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/the-naked-people

Bradford city centre - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/sakhanphotography.com

WEST YORKSHIRE

Ongoing

Bradford City Centre Heritage Trail

Download the map and take the self-guided walk takes you around Bradford’s historic and fascinating city centre.

Bradford City Hall, Centenary Square, Bradford, West Yorkshire, BD1 1HY

https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/bradford-heritage-trail

Ongoing

Walking History Trail at New Briggate, Leeds

A fun and family friendly downloadable walking trail, exploring New Briggate and the surrounding area and learning about its history.

New Briggate, Leeds, LS2 8JD

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/explore-and-discover-walking-history-trail-of-new-briggate-leeds

14th-15th September

Wakefield Historic Ghost Walk

Wakefield Civic Society President, Kevin Trickett MBE hosts a walk that explores the characters who lived – and died – in 19th century Wakefield.

Meet outside the Town Hall, Wood Street, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF1 2HQ

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/wakefield-historic-ghost-walk

15th September

Forgotten Women of Wakefield Blue Plaque Walk

Explore the historical streets of Wakefield and walk in the footsteps of several of the most iconic women from the city.

Wentworth Street, Wakefield, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF1 2QU

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/forgotten-women-of-wakefield-blue-plaque-walk

16th September

Leeds Heritage Pub Walk

This guided walk will cover a wide range of city centre heritage pubs, starting at the Victorian tavern, The Adelphi on Hunslet Rd and concluding at the Grade II listed Templar Hotel.

The Adelphi, 1 - 3 Hunslet Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS10 1JQ

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/heritage-pub-walk

18th-19th September

Roundhay Park - The Hidden History

An opportunity to visit some of the lesser-known areas of the 700 acre Roundhay Park and learn more about its history.

Lakeside Car Park, Roundhay Park, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS8 2JL

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/roundhay-park-the-hidden-history

Harrogate - Credit: Alamy

NORTH YORKSHIRE

10th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th September

A Walk Around Harrogate

A tour around the beautiful streets and gardens of Yorkshire's famous spa town. There are four a walks a day that you can take part in and the meeting point is at Harrogate's cenotaph, right opposite Harrogate's most iconic location; Bettys.

Harrogate Cenotaph, Central Harrogate, HG1 1PH

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/freewalkingtourharrogate

12th and 19th September

Gisborough Priory Woodland Historical Garden Tour

The guided tour focuses on the history of the Woodland Gardens adjacent to Gisborough Priory and how this has been interpreted in the recreating, revitalising and renewing of the current gardens.

Gisborough Priory, Church Street, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, TS14 6HG

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/gisborough-priory-historical-garden-tour

14th September

A Walk on Valley Drive

A historical walk along elegant Valley Drive overlooking Harrogate's beautiful Valley Gardens, built in the mid-1890s and home to hotels, boarding houses, apartments and private residences.

Valley Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 0JH

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/https-www.heritageopendays.org.uk-visiting-event-valleydrivewalk

16th September

Wild Foraging on South Cliff

South Cliff Gardens hosts a journey of culinary discovery. Explore the edible plants growing wild on the heritage site, learn wild forging techniques, get recipe inspiration and enjoy hearing the history of wild edibles.

The Clock Tower, Esplanade, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 2AY

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/wild-foraging-on-south-cliff

18th September

A Walking Tour of Historic Ironwork in York

On this outdoor walking tour of historic examples in York, ironwork expert Bethan Griffiths will help you develop your ironwork detective skills and appreciation of ironwork by building your knowledge.

Treasurer's House, Minster Yard, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 7JL

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/hidden-in-plain-sight-walking-tour-of-historic-ironwork-in-york

Bishop Burton - Credit: Pete Gillespie

EAST RIDING

11th September

Bishop Burton Revealed - a walk

Wander amid the white walled cottages and ponds of the pretty village and learn about the history, going back as far as the Domesday Book era.

1 Cold Harbour View, Bishop Burton, Beverley, HU17 8QJ

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/bishop-burton-revealed-a-walk

12th September

Hull’s Amazing Heritage - Old Town Trail

A four-stage guided walk; setting off from the City Centre and taking in some of the highlights of Hull's heritage and architecture.

City Hall, 75-76 Carr Lane, Hull, HU1 3RQ

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/hulls-amazing-heritage-old-town-trail1

17th September

Beverley Walks: Out with the Old and in with the New: a walk from AD 1150 to AD 2021

Ascend the tower of St Mary’s Church for a fantastic view of the surrounding area, then take a tour around the market town.

St. Marys Church, North Bar Within, Beverley, HU17 8DL

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/beverley-walks-out-with-the-old-and-in-with-the-new-a-walk-from-ad-1150-to-

