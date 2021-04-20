Outdoor cinema showings in Yorkshire this summer
- Credit: AdventureCinema
Football stadiums, stately homes and parklands, outdoor cinema in Yorkshire is inventive this summer.
22nd - 27th April 2021
Barnsley Rugby Club
Blue Sky Outdoor have 11 showings taking place between the 22nd to the 27th April. Highlights include: Men in Black, Bridget Jones' Diary and Mamma Mia.
blueskyoutdoor.co.uk/barnsley
29th April - 2nd May 2021
Odsal Stadium, Bradford
Blue Sky Outdoor move onto the home of Bradford Bulls for their residence, with 10 showings taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend.
blueskyoutdoor.co.uk/bradford-bulls
3rd - 21st June 2021
Harewood House
The Luna Drive in Cinema makes Harewood House their home for almost three weeks in June with something for everyone. Grease, Star Wars, Bohemian Rhapsody and Dirty Dancing are some of the titles you can opt for.
https://www.lunadriveincinema.com/harewood-house
3rd - 4th June 2021
Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster and Allerton Castle, Knaresborough
You can opt for either Dirty Dancing or the Greatest Showman when the Adventure Cinema lines up on the pitch at the home of Doncaster Rovers, the same programme is also on at Allerton Castle on the same days.
https://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/keepmoat-stadium
https://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/allerton-castle
READ MORE: 7 unmissable outdoor concerts and events in Yorkshire for 2021
29th July - 11st August 2021
Greenhead Park, Huddersfield
The Film and Food Fest 2021 is four days of open-air cinema, local street food, live comedy and specially-curated short films. Show highlights include: Sonic the Hedgehog, Grease and an evening of short films from regional film-makers. (The Film and Food Fest 2021 moves onto Roundhay Park in Leeds from 2nd - 5th September).
www.filmandfoodfest.com/locations/huddersfield
15th - 16th July 2021
Beverley Racecourse
Open Air Film & Chill have a couple of movies to watch in the middle of July. Dirty Dancing shows on Thursday 15th and The Greatest Showman on Friday 16th.
www.openairfilmandchill.com/outdoorcinemabeverley
20th - 21st August 2021
Drax Village
Open Air Film & Chill return to Yorkshire, this time to Drax Village near Selby, the original Lion King cartoon will be showing on Thursday 20th and The Greatest Showman on Friday 21st.
www.openairfilmandchill.com/selbyoutdoorcinema
28th - 29th August 2021
Sewerby Hall, Bridlington
For the last Bank Holiday weekend of the summer, so you could opt for a sing along with The Greatest Showman on the Saturday or Grease on the Sunday.
https://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/sewerby-hall
SUBSCRIBE: To Yorkshire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county