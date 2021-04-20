Outdoor cinema showings in Yorkshire this summer

Published: 3:13 PM April 20, 2021

Football stadiums, stately homes and parklands, outdoor cinema in Yorkshire is inventive this summer.

22nd - 27th April 2021

Barnsley Rugby Club

Blue Sky Outdoor have 11 showings taking place between the 22nd to the 27th April. Highlights include: Men in Black, Bridget Jones' Diary and Mamma Mia.

blueskyoutdoor.co.uk/barnsley

29th April - 2nd May 2021

Odsal Stadium, Bradford

Blue Sky Outdoor move onto the home of Bradford Bulls for their residence, with 10 showings taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend.

blueskyoutdoor.co.uk/bradford-bulls

3rd - 21st June 2021

Harewood House

The Luna Drive in Cinema makes Harewood House their home for almost three weeks in June with something for everyone. Grease, Star Wars, Bohemian Rhapsody and Dirty Dancing are some of the titles you can opt for.

https://www.lunadriveincinema.com/harewood-house

3rd - 4th June 2021

Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster and Allerton Castle, Knaresborough

You can opt for either Dirty Dancing or the Greatest Showman when the Adventure Cinema lines up on the pitch at the home of Doncaster Rovers, the same programme is also on at Allerton Castle on the same days.

https://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/keepmoat-stadium

https://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/allerton-castle

29th July - 11st August 2021

Greenhead Park, Huddersfield

The Film and Food Fest 2021 is four days of open-air cinema, local street food, live comedy and specially-curated short films. Show highlights include: Sonic the Hedgehog, Grease and an evening of short films from regional film-makers. (The Film and Food Fest 2021 moves onto Roundhay Park in Leeds from 2nd - 5th September).

www.filmandfoodfest.com/locations/huddersfield

15th - 16th July 2021

Beverley Racecourse

Open Air Film & Chill have a couple of movies to watch in the middle of July. Dirty Dancing shows on Thursday 15th and The Greatest Showman on Friday 16th.

www.openairfilmandchill.com/outdoorcinemabeverley

20th - 21st August 2021

Drax Village

Open Air Film & Chill return to Yorkshire, this time to Drax Village near Selby, the original Lion King cartoon will be showing on Thursday 20th and The Greatest Showman on Friday 21st.

www.openairfilmandchill.com/selbyoutdoorcinema

28th - 29th August 2021

Sewerby Hall, Bridlington

For the last Bank Holiday weekend of the summer, so you could opt for a sing along with The Greatest Showman on the Saturday or Grease on the Sunday.

https://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/sewerby-hall





