Top open air theatre productions in Yorkshire this summer

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform As You Like It - Credit: Jack Offord

From medieval abbeys to botanical gardens, outdoor theatre will be played out in some stunning backdrops in Yorkshire this summer.

10th-12th June

Jane Eyre

Heartbreak Productions will be performing at the Botanical Garden throughout the summer with outdoor performances of Awful Auntie, Jane Eyre, Twelfth Night, and their original murder mystery, Much Ado About Murder.

Charlotte Brontë's classic kicks off the summer season.

Botanical Gardens, Sheffield

www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venues/botanical-gardens-sheffield-outdoor-theatre/

16th June

As You Like It

The Lord Chamberlain's Men present this great play as Shakespeare first saw it performed – in the open air, by an all male cast and with Elizabethan costumes, music and dance.

Harewood House, Leeds

harewood.org/whats-on/event/as-you-like-it-outdoor-theatre

26th June

A Midsummer Night's Dream

The grand finale of the Ripon Theatre Festival 2022 performed by Illyria will take place in the abbey cloister.

Fountains Abbey, Ripon

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

7th-9th July

Scarborough Stories

A unique outdoor community theatre event where audiences travel around the streets of Scarborough while being regaled with stories, told by the people who know the town best. The SJT says that 'this is a pilot performance which we are sharing with audiences for the first time' and invites those taking part to give their feedback. Age guidance is 14 and over.

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

sjt.uk.com

Cinderella - Credit: Chapterhouse

17th July

Cinderella

Chapterhouse promise to deliver a production full of song, mirth, and joy https://www.threeinchfools.com/upcoming-performances/for the summer ahead. They will also be performing Cinderella at Burnby Hall Gardens & Museum in Pocklington on 12th August.

Valley Gardens, Harrogate

www.chapterhouse.org/cinderella.html

21st July

Twelfth Night

Prepare for an evening of mischief and hilarity, as five actors present an inventive take on this rip-roaring comedy, fit for all the family. The Three Inch Fools will also perform their Shakespearean production at Scampston Hall near Malton on July 28th and Farnley Hall near Otley on July 31st.

Helmsley Walled Garden, Helmsley

www.threeinchfools.com/upcoming-performances

3rd August

The Gunpowder Plot

An explosive evening of short fuses and tall tales, as five actors try to pull off the most infamous conspiracy in history. The Gunpowder Plot comes to life in a brand new, calamitous production fit for all the family. They will also perform The Gunpowder Plot at Wentworth Woodhouse near Rotherham on July 28th.

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

www.threeinchfools.com/upcoming-performances

6th August

The Importance of Being Earnest

Slapstick Picnic present a unique production of Oscar Wilde’s classic play where the entire show is performed by just actors on stage.

Healey People's Park, Sheffield

www.slapstickpicnic.com/ticketlistings

6th August

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

llyria stage their production of Shakespeare's timeless comic masterpiece in another famous Yorkshire abbey in early August. (They are also performing Peter Pan here on 16th July)

Bolton Abbey, Skipton

boltonabbey.com/whats-on/outdoor-theatre-by-illyria/

20th August

Pride and Prejudice

Amidst mistakes and miscommunications, can Elizabeth finally surpass her prejudices to see past the proud exterior of the enigmatic Mr Darcy?

Chapterhouse will also be performing Pride and Prejudice at Burnby Hall Gardens & Museum in Pocklington on 22nd July.

Ripon Spa Gardens, Ripon

www.chapterhouse.org/pride-and-prejudice.html

25th-28th August

Heartbreak Productions at Temple Newsam

Heartbreak Productions will be performing all four of their 2022 outdoor productions; Awful Auntie, Jane Eyre, Twelfth Night, and Much Ado About Murder on the West Lawn in the last week of summer

Temple Newsam, Leeds

www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venues/temple-newsam-leeds-outdoor-theatre

30th August

Twelfth Night

The HandleBards are touring the country with a bicycle-powered, laugh-out-loud production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. They will also be at Workhouse Museum, Ripon on August 28th and Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield on September 1st.

Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, Fossgate, York

www.handlebards.com/tickets