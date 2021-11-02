15 great Christmas shows and pantos in Yorkshire

Dust down the panto finery - Christmas is back - oh yes it is! Here's Tony Greenway's exhaustive guide to Yorkshire's best festive outings

November 18-January 22

Wendy & Peter Pan

The Leeds Playhouse continues its Yuletide traditional of not putting on a panto, but presenting a cracking good Christmas show instead. This time around it's an adaptation of the JM Barrie novel — but, presumably, with Wendy's name appearing in the title (and she gets top billing, too) this will be a rather different take on a classic tale.

Leeds Playhouse, 0113 213 7700

leedsplayhouse.org.uk

November 24-January 16

Cinderella

You know the drill: poor old Cinders, browbeaten by her stepmother and bullied by her (ugly) sisters, is given the chance to go to Prince Charming's ball — the hot ticket event in town — courtesy of her fairy godmother.

Harrogate Theatre, 01423 502116

www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

November 26-January 2

The Railway Children

Not many (or any) theatre shows have been performed at the National Railway Museum in York, and Waterloo station and Kings Cross station in London. But this one has: Mike Kenny's absorbing Olivier Award-winning adaptation of E Nesbit's classic tale about three wartime children forced to relocate to Yorkshire. OK, so it's not a Christmas show, per se: but it's heartwarming and uplifting enough to fit the Yuletide bill. Kenny has revisited his script to include original songs and dance routines.

Hull Truck, 01482 323 638

www.hulltruck.co.uk

December 3-31

Jack and the Beanstalk

Children's playwright Nick Lane has adapted the classic tale for this year's SJT's Christmas show, which means it's bound to be fun, frantic — and a little off-kilter.

Stephen Joseph Theatre. Scarborough, 01723 370541

www.sjt.uk.com

December 3-January 9

Beauty and the Beast

In 2015, The Telegraph named The Georgian Theatre Royal as the number one place to see a pantomime in the UK. We can see why: it is a rather lovely venue...

Georgian Theatre Royal, Richmond, 01748 825252

www.georgiantheatreroyal.co.uk

December 3-January 2

Robin Hood

Are you all a-quiver (geddit?) for the Lawrence Batley Theatre's new panto? Expect music, mischief and jokes just as bad as that (if not worse) in a show which follows in the successful wake of other LBT productions, Sleeping Beauty and Aladdin.

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield. 01484 430528

thelbt.org

Cinders comes to the Theatre Royal York - Credit: Theatre Royal York



December 3-January 2

Cinderella

Legendary dame Berwick Kaler strutted his panto stuff on the YTR stage for four decades. But no longer. Now there's a new crew in town, led by Andy Day from CBeebies and Max Fulham from Crackerjack.

York Theatre Royal, 01904 623568

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

December 3-January 3

Sleeping Beauty

Janine Duvitski from Benidorm and One Foot in the Grave joins Dame Damian Williams in the traditional Sheffield family panto.

Lyceum Sheffield, 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

December 8- January 2

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

The sublime Disney movie — which had Angela Lansbury bob-bob-bobbin' along on the bottom of the beautiful briny sea — gets a makeover for the stage. Songs are by the Sherman Brothers, with new music and lyrics added by Neil Bartram.

Leeds Grand Theatre, 0113 243 0808

leedsheritagetheatres.com

December 10

The Wizard of Oz

It's panto, but on a large scale. Put it like this, the producers say it 'will be performed on the world’s biggest panto stage — the equivalent of four London Palladiums.' The One Show's Matt Baker and Jenny Ryan from The Chase star.Utilita Arena, Broughton Ln, Sheffield, S9 2DF

www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk

Faye Brookes (from Corrie) in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - Credit: Hull Theatres



December 11-January 2

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Faye Brookes (from Corrie) and Halifax-born Neil Hurst (from The Syndicate and Fresh Meat) star alongside panto dame Nigel Ellacott (his 46th year in a dress!).

Hull New Theatre, 01482 300306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

December 11-January 2

Jack and the Beanstalk

Lashings of music and punning fun in a family panto which stars Adam Stafford and Josh Benson. Just for your reference, Stafford is the one in the dress.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, 01422 351158

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

December 11-January 9

Dick Turpin Rides Again

Now this should be interesting: Berwick Kaler has come out of retirement and found a new home for his long-established York panto. Regulars Martin Barrass, Suzy Cooper, AJ Powell and the brilliant David Leonard (boo, hiss) are back, too.

Grand Opera House. York

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york

December 11-January 16

Sleeping Beauty

Panto throws up some really odd pairings, doesn't it? Take this show for instance which features Billy Pearce and (we can't believe we're saying this) Dr Ranj. The latter will be playing - what else? - 'the royal doctor overseeing medical proceedings in (King Billy's) royal household', while presumably trying to forget that he is a trained NHS clinician and a member of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health. Oh yes he is.

The Alhambra, Bradford, 01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

December 15-19

Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Moana, Belle, Anna, Elsa, et al, perform adventures and songs from a bunch of Disney movies including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and, of course, Frozen. Did we mention they were doing all this while skating?

Utilita Arena, Broughton Ln, Sheffield, S9 2DF

www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk