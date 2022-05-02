10 Yorkshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place across the United Kingdom throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022.

York Spring Fair & Food Festival

27th May - 5th June

York Spring Fair & Food Festival will be returning for a second year to York Racecourse in May, the organisers announced today, and looks set to be THE place to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in the city, with 10 days of funfair, food and entertainment planned including the lighting of York’s Jubilee Beacon.

York Racecourse

www.yorkspringfair.co.uk

Humber Platinum Jubilee Flotilla

2nd June

The Humber Estuary will provide the stage for a spectacular celebration to mark this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A flotilla of 70 vessels which will set sail on the evening of Thursday 2, June the official date of the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s coronation, from Hull Marina and sailing to the Humber Bridge as a prelude to the lighting of the Hessle Town Council Beacon.

Humber Estuary/Hull

humberjubilee.co.uk

Ingleton Village Celebrations

2nd - 5th June

Ingleton Rural Community Association have organised a large programme of events of the four day weekend, including; Big screen televised Trooping the Colour Ceremony, Village Picnic, Platinum Pageant parade and a A Service of Thanksgiving event.

Ingleton

platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/ingleton-platinum-jubilee-events

River Ouse Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea Cruise

2nd - 5th June

Enjoy a delightful ninety-minute cruise towards the grand Bishopthorpe Palace, while passing some of York's landmarks with afternoon tea, complementary fizz, a York Gin gift set worth £18 and a Queen Quiz.

King's Staith Landing, York

https://www.cityexperiences.com/york/city-cruises/afternoon-tea-cruise

Masham Jubilee

3rd - 4th June

Friday hosts a grand parade of floats lead by the town Cryer and Reeth brass band, with a local acoustic band playing on the market place and fireworks in the evening.

On Saturday, you can view a photographic displays in the church, a choral concert in the afternoon and in the evening, a Masham’s Got Talent variety show in the town hall.

Masham town centre

www.facebook.com/MashamPC

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea Party

3rd June

Guest vintage singers Christopher and the Robins will be providing live music and entertainment in the ballroom at Hetty & Betty, where you will be served Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea.

Hetty and Betty, Whitby

hettyandbetty.co.uk

Beverley Platinum Jubilee Celebration

3rd June

The Platinum Jubilee Proms kicks off proceedings in the historic Saturday Market area on Friday 3rd June, followed by the Platinum Jubilee Pageant with the finest street artists, theatres, dancers and music. Then Flemingate plays host to The Platinum Party, with a variety of acts from 10am-8pm.

Beverley town centre

www.beverleyjubilee.co.uk

Jane McDonald and special guests

4th June

Yorkshire's very own singing star Jane McDonald will light up Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2022 when she headlines a special concert to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre

scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/whats-on

The Great British Show Off

4th June

Celebrate the ‘very best of British’ from television and soaps, to music and dance with tributes to Fawlty Towers, Keeping Up Appearances, Doctor Who, Adele, Elton John and The Spice Girls

Whitby Pavilion

www.whitbypavilion.co.uk/great-british-show-off

Middleton Park Platinum Jubilee Extravaganza

5th June

A celebration of 70 years of Queen’s Speeches through music and dance, incorporating everything from classical Indian dance to old-fashioned hopscotch, featuring the Balbir Singh Dance Company, Hamara and Tetley dance groups and the Corpus Christi Brass Band

Middleton Park, Leeds

www.fomp.co.uk

