A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses and estates.

Watch as Harewood House comes alive for Christmas - Credit: Tom Arber

HAREWOOD

New for 2021, Harewood House will be hosting a series of special festive evenings Harewood's Magical Christmas Nights on 19 – 20, 26 – 27 November and 2 -4 December.

The Father Christmas Family Experience runs from 27 November – 23 December, the production of Upon a Christmas Wish runs from 13 November – 3 January along with a whole range of other festive activities.

Harewood House, Leeds harewood.org

TEMPLE NEWSAM

A new after-dark illuminated trail through the festive grounds and gardens of Temple Newsam is launched this Christmas and inside the hall you can follow the family friendly tree trail from 04 - 23 December along with Crafting for Christmas workshops on the 17 and 24 November.

Temple Newsam, Leeds museumsandgalleries.leeds.gov.uk/temple-newsam

NOSTELL

See the house at Nostell decorated for the festive season with the finest foliage from estate's landscape, and there is also Percy the Park Keeper's winter wander trail for all th family to enjoy.

Nostell Priory House, Wakefield www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell

Explore the light trail - Credit: Sewerby Hall

SEWERBY HALL

Sewerby Winter Woodland will take you on a magical outdoor journey of spectacular sounds and lights. Join the Sewerby polar explorer on his expedition as you travel through an illuminated tunnel into the winter woods, and embark on a quest into the Snow Queen's domain.

Sewerby Hall, Bridlington sewerbyhall.co.uk/winter-woodland

BURTON AGNES

From Sunday 14th November to 23rd December, the house will be decorated with original, handmade decorations, with many crafted from flowers and foliage cropped and dried from the walled garden. Outdoors, here will be a trail of giant, hand-carved and painted candy canes in the woodland behind the house.

Burton Agnes Hall, Driffield www.burtonagnes.com

BRODSWORTH HALL

The Christmas Adventure Quest at Brodsworth Hall is a festive adventure for all the family that runs from 27 November - 2 January (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

Brodsworth Hall, Doncaster www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/brodsworth-hall-and-gardens

Experience the magic at Wentworth Woodhouse's 'Once upon a Christmas' - Credit: Wentworth Woodhouse

WENTWORTH WOODHOUSE

The highlight of the packed festive period is the Once upon a Wentworth Christmas experience that runs from 18 - 24 December, there is Festive Music in the Garden on selected weekends throughout December.

There is a Festive Cinema seaon from Saturday 11th to Tuesday 14th showing Christmas classics such as Elf, The Muppet Christmas Carol and It’s a Wonderful Life and there is also a Festive Afternoon Tea on offer in the Long Gallery between 2 -17 December.

Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk

CANNON HALL

It's a busy festive schedule this year at Cannon Hall near Barnsley this year. Get a glimpse of Victorian Christmas traditions as you explore the beautifully decorated Hall and take the 12 days of Christmas Family Trail/

There are wreath making workshops on 24 November and 1 December, a production of A Christmas Carol on 11 - 12 December and the A Victorian Santa Experience runs from 4 -12 December.

Cannon Hall, Cawthorne, Barnsley www.cannon-hall.com

Take a stroll down the drive lined with magical Christmas trees - Credit: Andy Bulmer

CASTLE HOWARD

Castle Howard is proving to be as popular as ever during the festive period as the An Enchanted Audience with Father Christmas is already fully booked for December, although there are tickets still available for the Santa's Courtyard Grotto event.

The highlight of the festivities in the Christmas in Narnia event where you can see the 25-foot Christmas tree adorned with over 3000 baubles in the Great Hall, as well the breath-taking dramatic installations, lighting and soundscapes inside and outside.

Castle Howard, York www.castlehoward.co.uk

FOUNTAINS ABBEY

See the abbey aglow with all the colours of the rainbow and choirs and bands will be performing in the cellarium 2-3pm on selected days in November and December.

Every Saturday and Sunday in December you can head over to the deer park to see the Red, Sika and Fallow deer at feeding time or take the free guided Winter Garden tour or Winter Abbey tour.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, Ripon www.nationaltrust.org.uk/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden