Big events to look forward to in Yorkshire this summer

Published: 8:22 AM May 5, 2021

It looks as though coronavirus restrictions are finally coming to an end and theatre, concerts and live events are gearing up again. With that in mind we pick some must-see shows, festivals and exhibitions taking place over the summer.





29th - 31st May

Great British Food Festival, Harewood House, Leeds

The Great British Food Festival is back and the first one in the country takes place in Yorkshire at Harewood House. Artisan markets, street food, chef demos and a whole lot more.

greatbritishfoodfestival.com

July 10

Bryan Adams, Harewood House, Leeds

'The Groover from Vancouver' as he's still known — which is weird, really, because he's from Ontario — comes to Harewood House, near Leeds, for a rockin' good time. Also at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on July 1.

harewood.org

Showtime for sheep at country fairs including The Great Yorkshire Show in July - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo



July 13 to 15

The Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate

At the time of writing, the Great Yorkshire Show is going ahead 'based on the assumption that the whole country successfully moves from the current lockdown. Because the organisers are (rightly) being cagey, this year's line-up has yet to be announced — so keep an eye on the website for details.

greatyorkshireshow.co.uk



July 13

An Evening with Michael Bublé, Harewood House, Leeds

Another smooth Canadian people-pleaser steps out on stage at Harewood, but this one will be crooning his greatest hits — of which there are a surprising amount (over 60 million record sales can't be wrong). Can you beat a bit of Bublé?

harewood.org

23rd July

80s Classical, Millennium Square, Leeds,

Leeds goes into Eighties overload as the decade's day-glo foot-stompers are re-tooled by the Orchestra of Opera North, with a little help from (how Eighties is this?) Jimmy Somerville, Belinda Carlisle, Go West and T'Pau's Carol Decker.

www.millsqleeds.com/whatson-event/80s-classical-2021



24th - 25th July

Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival, Skipton

The foodie event celebrates its fifth birthday in style with the Hairy Bikers and James Martin, plus live cookery demos, artisan traders, tasting sessions and more.

www.yorkshiredalesfoodanddrinkfestival.com

30th July - 1st August

Deer Shed Festival, Topcliffe

The excellent family friendly festival returns, with James, Stereolab, Baxter Dury (Ian's son), Tim Burgess and Cate Le Bon (no relation to Simon) headlining. Loads more artists besides, including – yes! — a DJ set from Happy Mondays jigger-abouter,

https://deershedfestival.com

South Yorkshire songbird Kate Rusby hosts her Underneath the Stars Festival this summer in Barnsley - Credit: Kate Rusby



30th July - 1st August

Underneath the Stars Festival, Cawthorne,

An annual event celebrating folk, roots, bluegrass, fusion and Americana music. This year's headliners are Kate Rusby (as always — although that's fair enough, really, because it's her festival), Paul Carrack, Eddi Reader and (a bit of a catch this) the incomparable Suzanne Vega.

underneaththestarsfest.co.uk



31st July

Comedy in the Park, Temple Newsham

A massive outdoor comedy gig with John Bishop, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Judi Love and Paul Chowdhry giving us something to laugh about. At last.

comedyinthepark.co.uk/event/temple-newsam-leeds



31st July - 1st August

Yorkshire Game & Country Fair, Scampston Hall

Where else can you see a dog show, a stunt show and classic cars alongside a reptile display, a vulture show and an axe throwing event (plus much more besides)? We'll tell you: at Scampston Hall, that's where.

outdoorshows.co.uk

6th - 8th August

Gateways Festival, Skipton

Feeder and Razorlight (8) headline this bright and breezy Skipton-based music festival, which also features Lightning Seeds, Dodgy, Scouting for Girls and Toploader.

gatewaysfestival.co.uk



13th 30th August

Mamma Mia, Harewood House, Leeds

Abba's hit stage musical (apparently it was also made into a couple of moderately successful films — did you know?) comes to Harewood, direct from London. Enjoy a picnic, a bit of Does Your Mother Know and some dad dancing. Dungarees optional.

mamma-mia.com/harewood-house



21st August

Castle Howard Proms, nr York

How irritable are you feeling? We only ask because Wynne Evans — aka the Go Compare man from that hugely annoying series of adverts — will be performing at the Castle Howard Proms, alongside soprano Victoria Joyce. To be fair, Wynne is a massively popular live performer who, like Victoria, sings at opera houses across the world.

www.castlehoward.co.uk

Julian Norton, The Yorkshire Vet will join 5 on the Farm Festival this summer - Credit: Channel 5



28th - 30th August

5 on the Farm Festival, Barnsley

Guests include Amanda Owen, Yorkshire Vet stars Julian Norton and Peter Wright, and Cannon Hall Farm’s Dave and Rob Nicholson. Kids will also be able to see and meet characters from their favourite Channel 5 Milkshake! shows.

www.5onthefarm.com

28th - 30th August

The Great Northern Food & Drink Festival, Scampston Hall

This event says it's expecting “200 independent vendors... with a wide variety of food and drinks, crafts, locally produced meat, cheese and baked goods.” There's also live music, baking competitions and a fairground.

greatnorthernfoodfestival.co.uk

28th - 30th August

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will return to Ripley Castle on 28th-30th August, with it’s biggest selection of food, drink, independent traders and family entertainment.

harrogatefoodfestival.com

28th - 30th August

Malton Food Lovers Festival

One of the UK’s biggest free foodie events returns to the Yorkshire market town of Malton in 2021 following a 2020 hiatus during the national lockdown. Fuelled by popular demand, the twelfth festival will run over three days for a giant gourmet celebration that will welcome visitors from across the country.

www.visitmalton.com



18th September

Wentworth Festival, Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham

The Rotherham stately home goes pop. The Feeling (with lead singer Dan Gillespie Sells still basking in the glow of his musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Cast and Space are your headliners.

wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk

York Balloon Fiesta - Credit: SKYWALL PHOTOGRAPHY



24th - 26th September

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta, York Racecourse

Up, up and away in... well, you know the rest. This three-day event includes children’s entertainment, live music, tribute acts, food and drink. And balloons. Lots of them. In fact, it's the largest hot air balloon festival in the north of England.

www.yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk

The ongoing situation with covid does mean that plans can change at any time. Please consult the web links provided for the latest news on these events.

