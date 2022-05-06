Your chance to be at the Lancashire Life 75th anniversary party

We’ll be celebrating our 75th anniversary with a party – and you’re invited.

Some of the friends Lancashire Life has made over the years will be getting together to mark our birthday at beautiful Eaves Hall on June 16.

And our guests could be taking home some amazing presents, as part of a charity auction we’re holding to raise money for the Community Foundation for Lancashire’s Red Rose Responding Fund.

Eaves Hall, at West Bradford near Clitheroe, is one of the most beautiful venues in the region. It is part of the James’ Places collection of hotels and will provide a stunning setting for the event.

Our guests will enjoy a delicious two course dinner and live entertainment as well as the auction with a host of spectacular lots up for grabs.

Among the items that will be going under the hammer will be a penthouse stay for two and a three-course dinner at Southport’s Bliss Hotel, an exquisite ruby and diamond pendant from Blackburn jewellers Ainsworths and a high-speed Porsche experience at Silverstone donated by Bowker.

There will also be a host of other special lots and money-can't-buy opportunities up for grabs.

Places at our party are limited, but to be in with a chance of having your name added to the guest list, email lancashirelifevents@archant.co.uk with your name, phone number and how many tickets you would like.