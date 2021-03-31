Published: 1:00 PM March 31, 2021

Surrey is home to some of the country’s best golf courses. Here we look at a few the best offering pay and play.

What better way to take in Surrey’s sumptuous countryside than with a leisurely 18-holes on one of the many picturesque courses? For anyone considering membership to a golf club or for those who just fancy an afternoon with a five iron, pay-and-play makes a great option.

You can book your tee-time in advance, meet up with friends and then make the most of the 19th-hole once your game is over. It is always worth checking with the individual club as to any day, time restrictions, dress codes, car parking and so on.

Burhill in Walton-on-Thames - Credit: Andy Hiseman 2015

Burhill

This historic Walton-on-Thames club offers the opportunity for golfers to play one of two courses: the Old Course, established in 1907 and designed by Willie Park Junior and the New Course which was opened in 2001. The latter has a range of interesting features such as strategic bunkering, not to mention a swathe of water hazards including the River Mole which runs through the course. The New Course has also been featured as part of the Regional Open Qualifying Series.

Open all-year-round, visitors are welcome to play anytime on weekdays and weekends after 1pm. Green fees start at £110 or £45 if you are accompanying a member. The dress code requires men to wear collared shirts and headwear is not permitted in the club house. burhillgolf-club.co.uk

The first green at Guildford Golf Club - Credit: Guildford Golf Club

Guildford Golf Club

Situated on the undulating Merrow Downs, this well-established and prestigious club dates back to 1886. Visitors are welcome all year round to enjoy the 6,160-yard J H Taylor-designed course and also the stunning panoramic views, rolling slopes and woodland.

Suitable for golfers of all abilities, visitors are also welcome to make use of the many facilities including the clubhouse, range and short game practice area.

Bookings for visitors can be made up to two weeks in advance (only afternoon tee-times are available at weekends) and all non-members must report to the professional shop before play. On weekends we are open to visitors in the afternoon only. guildfordgolfclub.co.uk

Looking back down the 13th hole at Bletchingley Golf Club - Credit: J Thynne

Bletchingley Golf Club

Tucked away in an historic east Surrey village just two miles from Redhill is family-run Bletchingley Golf Club, where visitors and new members are always welcome. The mix of three, four and five-par holes pose some tricky tree-lined shots, while the generous fairways belie the need for long, sure drives.

Those new to the club should pay attention to the dress code (shorts may be worn in summer, but only with white socks) and mobile phone use is permitted solely in the car park. The well-stocked pro-shop is run by friendly professional Steve Cookson and you can enjoy a wide selection of refreshments as you relax in the clubhouse or on the secluded patio area. bletchingleygolf.co.uk

Hoebridge Golf Club - Credit: Hoebridge Golf Club

Hoebridge Golf Centre

Describing itself as the ‘best pay-and-play facility in Surrey’, it would be churlish to ignore this inventive and entrepreneurial club that also offers an adventure golf course for little ones, as well as a family-friendly 18-hole short course.

For dedicated golfers, Hoebridge has plenty of plus points, including a scenic 18-hole main course, a shorter, nine-hole ‘time saver’ course, a floodlit driving range and a short game practice area. There is also a café and grill where you can relax after your game.

Situated on Old Woking Road, Woking, a mid-week round costs £31 and is bookable in advance. hoebridgegc.co.uk

Hurtmore Golf Club - Credit: Hurtmore Golf Club

Hurtmore Golf Club

If you are looking for a reasonably-priced round to get you back into the swing of things, then why not head to Hurtmore near Godalming, where you can pay and play 18 holes for a very reasonable green fee of around £20? Visitors are welcome seven days a week. Designed by the late, great Peter Alliss, the course - that boasts no fewer than seven lakes - is easily accessed from the A3 and has a range of greens which, according to the club, are ‘playable whatever the weather with no temporary tees’.

The newly refurbished clubhouse includes a state-of-the-art golf simulator where you can warm up your game, as well as a large patio where you can enjoy post-round drinks and a bite to eat. hurtmore-golf.co.uk

Epsom Golf Club - Credit: Epsom Golf Club

Epsom Golf Club

Describing itself as a ‘friendly’ club, the course, situated in Longown Lane South, has a long history and was founded in 1889. Its undulating greens often pose a problem for players while its wide variety of holes offer the opportunity to show-off your full armoury of shots. Another chalk course boasting great drainage and all-year playing capacity, the North Downs spot also offers superb panoramic views of London and the surrounding countryside. Food is available all day in the lovely clubhouse, and visitors are welcome to play seven-days-a-week. Green fees start at £20 for a twilight round and there are discounts available for those aged 60+. epsomgolfclub.co.uk

Hampton Court Golf Club - Credit: Andy Hiseman

Hampton Court Golf Club

What could be better than playing a round of golf in the historic setting of Hampton Court? Nestled right in the heart of 600 acres of royal parkland, the 6,500 yards, par 71 course covers swathes of woodland, offering the unique chance to glimpse fallow deer at one hole and the City of London skyline at the next as the well-drained course meanders to the 18th hole.

Listed as one of Golf Monthly magazine’s ‘must play’ courses, a round starts at £32.50 per player, with discounts offered for four balls. As ever, it is important to check all the club’s rules for visitors which in this instance include a maximum course playing time of four hours.

Refreshments are available seven-days-a-week at the newly revamped club house. hamptoncourtgolf.co.uk

