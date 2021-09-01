Published: 4:04 PM September 1, 2021

Home-Start in Suffolk has launched an online art auction to raise vital funds to support struggling Suffolk families. This is your chance to own a fabulous piece of art by a talented local artist and support a great cause at the same time.

The auction is open until September 30 and features an eclectic and exciting collection of 100 pieces of art and collectibles from artists across Suffolk, including Theronda Hoffman, Simon Trinder, Allan Williams, Marcus Ford, Ian Armour-Chelu and local sculptor Spadge Hopkins.

Signed copies of three books by Maggi Hambling are up for auction. - Credit: Cherry Beesley Simply C Photography

There's also a beautiful photograph of the iconic Scallop sculpture in Aldeburgh taken by artist Chris Newson which is hand signed by the artist, Maggi Hambling, while Maggi Hambling herself has donated three signed books to the auction, including a copy of the rare and much sought after The Works.

“This year’s auction exhibition is set to be even bigger and better than last year,” explains Ali Watson, fundraising and marketing manager at Home-Start in Suffolk. “We were so delighted with the success in 2020, and as a result of that success we have been contacted by several local artists asking if we are planning to host the event again this year."

Lookout Aldeburgh by Marcus Ford - Credit: Cherry Beesley Simply C Photography

Sunset Moments by Theronda Hoffman - Credit: Cherry Beesley Simply C Photography

The online auction has been set up to be streamlined - each item has been allocated a starting bid and a reserve price agreed with the artist. Once an item reaches its reserve it will sell to the highest bidder at the close of the auction, or can be purchased through the 'buy it now' function, a new and much requested feature for this year’s event.

“Last year we saw a huge influx of bids at the last minute,” says Ali, “and we had a number of people narrowly missing out at that final moment. So we decided to offer the buy it now price as an option. These buy it now prices have been set to reflect the expected high value of the piece. Therefore, if an item is in the auction and reaches the buy it now price, bidding will automatically close on that item.”

The Home-Start in Suffolk team have created an online gallery with the help of artist Theronda Hoffman who kindly allowed them to store and photograph some of the artwork in her studio with the help of professional photographer Cherry Beesley, of Simply C Commercial photography.

Bidders can view each piece individually and place bids by registering online. From there each bidder will be notified automatically if they are the highest bidder or have been outbid.

Notable pieces include White fronted geese over the upper Alde by Simon Trinder, stunning Sunset Moments by Theronda Hoffman, Ed Sheeran in the style of Van Gogh by Allan Williams, five original Ian Amour Chelu watercolours, an original Marcus Ford painting of the Lookout at Sizewell, and, of course, the signed books by Maggi Hambling.

White fronted geese over the Upper Alde by Simon Trinder - Credit: Cherry Beesley Simply C Photography

A live, weeklong exhibition is displaying work in the Baptist Church on Aldeburgh High Street, where visitors can view, enjoy and place bids. With such an array of art, says Ali, there is something for everyone and there are items to suits all budgets. There is also a wonderful collection of greetings cards, gifts, prints and other items from local artists for visitors to purchase throughout the week.

Home-Start in Suffolk has been supporting Suffolk families for over 22 years and is instrumental in early intervention to prevent families reaching crisis point. Helping families as they navigate challenges such as bereavement, long term illness, domestic abuse, isolation, poor mental health, disabilities and so much more. Home-Start in Suffolk works alongside the statutory services and is highly respected amongst partners and peers.

Home-Start exhibition until September 4 at the Baptist Church, Aldeburgh High Street, Aldeburgh.

Auction live online until September 30. For more information visit tinyurl.com/hsisartauction21 or call 01473 621104.

