Published: 2:00 PM April 17, 2021

Chew Valley, Chew Stoke (nr Bristol) - Chew Valley is very well known for its fly fishing. Opened in 1956, Chew is a relatively shallow reservoir with an average depth of only 14ft at top level and a maximum depth of just 37ft. Day and afternoon bank fishing permits start at £21 per adult and are available at Woodford Lodge or bristolwater.clubmate.co.uk And if you get peckish, the lodge is currently serving takeaway food and refreshments.

Thorney Lakes, Langport - Enjoy four acres of lakes at Thorney Lakes, stocked with a selection of course fish including carp, bream, roach, tench, gudgeon, goldfish, chubb, perch and eels. It's just £8 for a whole day for an adult, £6 for OAPs and children, or £6 for a half day. If you fancy staying on site there's a camping and caravanning park.

Bullock Farm, Kingston Seymour - Established in 1995 by Phil and Jude Simmons, Bullock Farm was voted as one of the 50 fisheries you must fish by the Angler's Mail and in the top 100 fisheries by the Angling Times. There are five lakes, including a specimen carp lake, and you can stay overnight at the campsite or within self-catering accommodation in one of the two 300-year-old barn conversion cottages. If you feel pecking, the renowned Tiffin Cafe serves drinks and snacks. Tickets for the lakes are £8 for adults, or £6 for OAPs, under 14s and anyone registered disabled.

Avalon Fisheries, Meare, Glastonbury - Avalon Fisheries is set in the heart of the Somerset Levels and is surrounded by beautiful wildlife. Set up your rods on one of the two main lakes, or the 'limited ticket' lake, suitable for those who are more experienced. Heath Lake holds a large head of double-figure carp into the mid to high 20s with fish over 30lbs., While in the summer Moors Lake regularly produces 100lbs plus bags of quality carp to double figures, plus tench, bream, skimmers, roach, rudd, chubb, perch, and pike. Facilities include toilets and an on-site shop, and day tickets start at £8.

Viaduct Fishery, Somerton - Choose from six well-stocked lakes and luxurious lakeside holiday lodges nestled in the beautiful Cary Valley. Spring and Middle lake are joined up and hold some of the biggest carp on the complex. Match lake is one of the smallest lakes and ideal for juniors/beginners. And Lodge lake is the closest to the shop so great for if you want a short walk. It holds a range of fish with carp from 2-22lb and plenty of silvers too. Cary lake is stocked with silvers too and the best lake for the perch, which go up to 4lb. Campbell lake is the competition lake so you can’t pleasure fishing this one. There's a tackle shop on site. Day tickets start at £9 for adults.

Summerhayes Fisheries, Bridgwater - With five lakes to explore amongst 20 acres of Somerset countryside, you can take on the big carp, catch a full bag of silvers or teach the kids in a quiet spot here. The shop and toilets are within close proximity to the car park, and disabled visitors are welcome to park next to the dedicated easy access swims. Breakfast is served on-site, as well as snacks and hot and cold drinks at the shop throughout the day. And facilities include a toilet block with shower facilities, and a two bed lodge with decking, priced at £100 per night (with five more lodges to come). Day tickets start at £7.50.

