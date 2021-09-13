Where to pick pumpkins in Essex for Halloween 2021

Published: 3:25 PM September 13, 2021

A classic Halloween activity for the kids, pumpkin carving is a great opportunity to make a bit of mess and have a bit of fun - but first they need to be picked! Here's where you can pick your pumpkin around Essex...

Foxes Farm Produce, Basildon and Colchester

Foxes Farm Produce offer pumpkin picking in both Colchester and Basildon and it has been running since 2015. Celebs such as Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash, Denise Van Outen and ITV This Morning’s Alison Hammond have all picked the perfect Halloween pumpkin here. Tickets must be booked in advance, and it is reccomended to visit earlier rather than later as the pumpkin patch will close when all the pumpkins have been picked.

When: Saturday and Sunday September 24-25, October 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 18-31

Where: Watch House Farm, Wash Rd, Basildon SS15 4ER; Green Lane, Aldham, Colchester, CO6 3PR

Details: foxesfarmproduce.co.uk

Hasty’s Adventure Farm, Clacton on Sea

The Happy Halloween Spectacular promises to create fun activities for adults and children to enjoy the great outdoors together – and bookings are now being taken for Pumpkin Week this October Half Term.

When: Saturday, October 22–Sunday, October 31

Where: Hastys Adventure Farm, West Road, Clacton on Sea, CO15 1AG

Details: hastys.co.uk

Hurley’s Pumpkin Forest, Battlesbridge

Hurley’s Pumpkin Forest pumpkin farm and pumpkin patch is based at a Christmas tree farm in Battlesbridge – just off the Rettendon Turnpike on Woodham Road. Entry must be pre-booked and you only pay for the pumpkins you want to buy and any additional activities you want to do on the day – like pumpkin crafts or the maize maze.

When: Saturday, October 2 - Saturday, October 30

Where: Battlesbridge Woodham Road (Old Road), Battlesbridge, Wickford, SS11 7QL

Details: pumpkinforest.co.uk

Pumpkin Village, South Woodham Ferrers

Why not visit Essex's premium pumpkin picking village and Halloween shopping experience? With free parking and timed entry slots to the Pumpkin Village, customers can enjoy a visit to the Pumpkin Village every day this October from 11am to 5pm. There are pumpkin nights, complete with funfair rides and even dog-friendly sessions.

When: Wednesday, October 6 to Sunday, October 31,

Where: Next door to Marsh Farm in South Woodham Ferrers, CM3 5WP

Details: pumpkinpickingvillage.co.uk

Hatter’s Farm, Bishop's Stortford

This year Hatter’s Farm has grown thousands of pumpkins and squash at its Pumpkin Patch for you to come and choose from. With over 25 varieties, whether you like knobbly ones, giant ones, tiny ones or colourful ones, they have it all. As well as pick your own pumpkin, there are loads of other activities, from the Pumpkin Cannon to the Maize Maze. So wrap up warm and join the fun!

When: Saturday to Sunday, October 9-10, 16-17, and then Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31

Where: Hatter's Farm, Takeley, Bishop's Stortford, CM22 6NP

Details: hattersfarmpumpkins.co.uk

Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak

This year will be the farm’s biggest and best Halloween experience and pumpkin patch. There’s also a Halloween-themed maze, creepy crafts and a farm shop packed with treats. Tickets are available on the website.

When: Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 31 (closed Monday, October 4, 11, 18)

Where: Cammas Hall Farm, Needham Green, Hatfield Broad Oak near Bishop’s Stortford, CM22 7JT

Details: cammashall.co.uk



