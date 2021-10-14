7 perfect places to pick up a pumpkin in Norfolk this Halloween

Published: 5:45 PM October 14, 2021

Spooky season is firmly upon us! The nights are drawing in, there’s a chill in the air, and after the veritable horror movie that was 2020, we can look forward to celebrating like we used to.

With hopefully more trick-or-treaters out and about this year, the jack o’ lantern is always a great way to celebrate the season. There are places all over Norfolk to grab locally grown pumpkins, whether it’s a pick your own patch or a farm shop with a wider selection of pre-picked ones.

Read on for our selection of the best local places to grab a pumpkin in Norfolk this Halloween. By Tom Castle.

1.The Pumpkin House, Thursford

Opening from October 22 until Halloween on October 31, Thursford’s Pumpkin House is more than just somewhere to get pumpkins from – it’s practically a day out! A woodland trail lined with pumpkins and scarecrows leads to the unique handmade wooden house decorated with more than a thousand of the iconic orange gourds. A great day out for families, with free parking and entry.

pumpkinhouse.co.uk

What will you be creating with your pumpkins this October? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Hill Farm Farm Shop, Horstead

On the north side of Norwich, this farm shop has a huge amount of local produce and their pumpkin field is open five days a week from Wednesday to Sunday. If you fancy something a little different, especially if you have children with you, then be sure to swing by on the weekend of October 23 and 24 where they will have a photographer on-site for spooky photo ops. Also be sure to keep an eye out for the haybale spider!

facebook.com/Hill-Farm-Farm-Shop

3. White House Farm, Norwich

Nestled just outside Norwich city centre, near Sprowston and Rackheath, sits the award-winning White House Farm.

This year, they have been running a PYO pumpkin event from October 7 which is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm (last entry to the patch is 3:30). Pop down for a wide selection of colourful pumpkins (they’re not all orange!) and expert advice from the team.

whfnorwich.com

Pick a perfect pumpkin from your favourite patch - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4.Wroxham Barns, Hoveton

If you want somewhere that takes spookiness very seriously, give some serious thought to Wroxham Barns’ huge annual Pumpkin Festival from October 23 to 31. Children’s tickets include a free pumpkin, and after they’ve picked their gourd there is a dedicated carving area and other activities including a potion school with the local witch.

There’s even a brand new ‘after dark’ picking experience running for four days from October 28 from 5:30 to 9:30.

wroxhambarns.co.uk

5.Hirsty’s Family Fun Park, Hemsby

The annual Halloween Hoot at Hirsty’s in Hemsby is a superb day out for the family with pumpkins. Open from 10-4 between October 23rd and 31st , they offer a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, a maze, and a play area to keep everyone well entertained. Parking is free, and the decorations are spectacular – keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange haybales with faces!

hirstyfamilyfunpark.co.uk

Pumpkins come in all sorts of different varieties, colours, shapes and sizes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Algy’s Farm Shop, Dereham

Running throughout October, you can swing by Bintree near Dereham for a PYO pumpkin spectacular at Algy’s Farm Shop. The pumpkin patch is open from 10:30 to 5:30 every day and has a huge variety of pumpkins from the tiny to the gigantic. There are even extra food stalls available to help you get right into the autumn spirit, with pizza, pulled pork, a hog roast, hot dogs, and bacon rolls – check the website for food opening times.

algys.co.uk

7. The Tacons Farm Shop, Great Yarmouth

Open for PYO pumpkins (as well as a host of other things including raspberries, blackberries and onions) throughout October, The Tacons is a beautiful spot for keeping things local while you get ready for spookiness.

The pumpkin patches are open every weekend from 10-4, and daily during the school half term (from October 25).

thetacons.co.uk