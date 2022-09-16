(A fuller version of this article appears in the September 2022 issue of Cheshire Life)



There is a crew of more than 500 on board the good ship Budworth Sailing Club. Members from the ages of eight to 90 pull together to learn, teach, compete and keep this 76-year-old success story well afloat. They also swab the decks, balance the books, organise events, staff the galley and perform numerous other tasks that ensure the Royal Yachting Association/Yachts & Yachting 2022 Club of the Year is shipshape.

Commodore Bill Kenyon doing what he loves best at Budworth Sailing Club - Credit: Aga Mortlock

At the helm of the Cheshire institution that ‘offers training, boats and every support for people starting to sail’ is commodore Bill Kenyon. Bill is the man enthusing and empowering shipmates both on the water and in the clubhouse.

And while there is no doubt he is the master of this tight ship, he stresses he is just one part of the committee of 24 and membership of hundreds who pull together to make the club a winner. ‘We are a members’ club run by members,’ he says.

Among the reasons BSC is thriving is its steady finances – £110,000 from the coffers is about to be spent on a bespoke store for the rescue boats that safeguard every racer – and its ability to engage and retain members. Signing up at Budworth means more than paying the surprisingly low membership fee: ‘The club is run by volunteer members for the benefit of all members and a number of duties have to be undertaken each year on a rota basis,’ prospective sailors are told on the application form.

Anyone with a trade or profession that might be of use is enlisted to help, whether an electrician or accountant, plumber or safety assessor. ‘I would say 99.9 per cent of our members have not come from a sailing background,’ says Bill. ‘When we know a member has a skill, we use it to good advantage. That positive spirit and commitment means we have a very successful club and don’t need to take out loans.’

Pirates Day at Budworth Sailing Club where sailors of all ages are welcomed - Credit: Aga Mortlock

The social calendar includes visits to other clubs to compete, barbecues, a pirates’ day and a Jubilee picnic earlier this summer, and Friendly Fridays in the clubhouse. Schools and Scouting groups are made welcome. Open days are a chance for visitors to get out on the water.

It is this sense of community that is encouraging membership

and makes BSC a place where people of all ages mix easily. There are those who come to learn, the ones who live to compete, the members who like to mess about with their boat, and many who build the skills and confidence

of others through the Better Sailing WhatsApp group. Once the dinghies are put away, there is time for a chat, a meal and a drink in the bar.

This is a place for all types of people and while Commodore Kenyon, a member for 38 years, admits he does own that clichéd blue blazer with brass buttons, he is keen to point out it only comes out of the wardrobe on awards nights. Budworth is a long way from the stuffy, elitist clubs of his childhood, defying the outdated image of sailing as a pastime that is the preserve of the affluent.

The commodore remembers the day nigh on six decades ago, when his dad was disqualified from a race by the worthies at the club where he was a member after they observed a bored four-year-old Bill dabbling his hands in the water as Kenyon father and son sailed by.

They ruled young Bill’s actions were tantamount to paddling – and therefore in breach of regulations. ‘There is none of that stuffy nonsense here,’ says Bill.

The boy sailor who became a commodore is proud his 21st-century club, where more than 1,000 races take place from March to December, communicates with members through WhatsApp and social media.

The last sailing of each season is on Boxing Day and then there are a couple of months to paint and clean and plan and rest before the new season. BSC is one of around 1,000 sailing clubs in England and classed as medium to small. Its USP is fleet racing, where sailors compete in equal boats to cross the line first.

The self-funding enterprise has an enviable reputation and there is constant reinvestment in the site, which includes the 100-acre Budworth Mere, where the club has sole sailing rights, a large clubhouse with changing rooms, bar and galley. The whole of the mere is navigable but sailors avoid the area bordered by a nature reserve where wild fowl nest and breed throughout the season. The water height is stable, never dropping or rising significantly, and the setting is breathtaking.

Warrington and Northwich Anglers Associations fish there and Warrington Dolphins swim but it is the sight of the club dinghy fleets (six adult classes, four junior classes), or a raceboard gliding across the glittering mere that enhances the already glorious image of this jewel in the Cheshire landscape.

There is summer racing on Sunday and Saturday afternoons and Wednesday evenings, with raceboards on Tuesday evenings, and each fleet sails separately so there is no overcrowding, or confusion over the winner.

The club has come a long way since 1946 when there was a single portable lavatory and two canvas marquees, one each for male and female members to change in on the site leased from Arley Estates.

Then, in 1957, an event changed the course of Budworth Sailing Club – a crude oil pipe running beneath the waters burst, spreading black ‘Marmite’ across the mere and invoking the wrath of environmentalists. The site was taken over by the Ministry of Fuel and Power, cleaned, fish restocked and birds and reeds reintroduced. The following year, the club bought a section of the land and half the mere for £900.

2022 has seen membership at its highest for 14 years. ‘We consider Budworth to be the finest and friendliest sailing club in the North West,’ says Bill.

First-year membership costs £86 for adults, £125 for couples, £147 for a family of parents and juniors and £30.50 for 17s and under. Full-season membership is £172 for adults, £251 for couples, £294 for families and £61 for juniors. Dinghies cost from £1,000 up to around £8,000 and members pay boat place and winter standing fees.

‘We have members from all walks of life,’ says Bill. The club draws from the area around Great Budworth and out to Chester, the Wirral, Greater Manchester and north of Warrington. What other sport sees people aged from eight to 90 participating and actively competing? We have girls, boys, families, singles...’

The RYA Y&Y honour, which was voted on by the public, was awarded for Budworth’s social media campaign promoting the benefits of membership and for providing active outside sport for all.

While junior sailing is thriving, a new emphasis on adult training has encouraged newcomers and revenues as has, ironically, Covid, with the club staying open for the majority of the pandemic as an open-air haven for the many visitors. ‘We locked the clubhouse, kept just the disabled toilet open, did all the risk assessments and members kept coming – it was a bit like having our own Center Parcs,’ says Bill.

The glorious setting of Budworth Sailing Club - Credit: Kurt Thomas, DKS Drones

‘The breeze on your face, the sun on the water, the vista, the camaraderie... I probably spend too much time sailing but this is

a phenomenal place to be.’

budworthsc.org.uk