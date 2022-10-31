Somerset Christmas lights: where and when to see them

As that special time of year approaches, Bernard Bale finds the best places to see glittering lights this festive season





Hestercombe

Probably one of the most amazing displays is at Hestercombe where last year’s breath-taking display looks set to pale into insignificance compared with the plans for this year’s

offering.

From November 24, ILLUMINATE – yes that’s the title of this fantastic display - will be lighting up the gardens in a way never seen before, with 3D lattice stars, floodlights, spotlights, festoons and streams and streams of almost every colour imaginable.

This stunning attraction promises to be three times as big as last year, so prepare to be awe-inspired if you visit the beautiful gardens as they come to magical life this season.

You will discover Father Christmas hidden away in his festive grotto where he will welcome visitors and listen to their Christmas wishes while presenting them with a special gift.

West Somerset Railway

Meanwhile, WINTERLIGHTS returns to the West Somerset Railway for 2022. It is full steam ahead at Bishops Lydeard Station where the magic begins. A seat aboard an illuminated train awaits, ready to take you on an unforgettable winter journey.

Travel along the ‘enchanted track’, through woodlands and countryside transformed for the season. Spectacular lineside displays will shine and glow with something for the whole family. An amazing tale will unfold along the way, before the train arrives at Crowcombe Heathfield, where passengers will gaze in wonderment through the carriage windows at a famous station steeped in festive spirit.

It's then back to Bishops Lydeard in a cosy, comfortable carriage before your wonderful Winterlights journey becomes Christmas memories to treasure.

Frome

Many towns and villages have their own winter spectaculars. Frome is just one of them and Frome’s annual Christmas celebrations are always very popular and draw large crowds from all over the county and the world beyond.

The town centre is the focal point for a lantern procession, carols, Father Christmas and his grotto, festive food stalls and of course the Christmas lights switch-on. Shops stay open late during the festivities, and the Christmas Extravaganza market at the Cheese and Grain is the perfect place to find gifts for friends and family.

Other markets include the Christmas Charity Fair and the Christmas Farmers Market – plenty going on in Frome and all over this great county of ours.

Avon Valley

Avon Valley is also set to present a spectacular show for the winter festivities with its stunning Christmas Light Trail.

This will be the second year of this special family spectacular and visitors can interact with a light trail around the park. Once again, it has collaborated with an award-winning event lighting specialist to illuminate your Christmas at Avon Valley.

With stunning light installations and play areas creatively lit up, there will be a family-focused, fun light trail and a festive disco. There will also be a Christmas Experience and Ice Skating this year, which are separate events.’

Avon Valley is also set to present a spectacular show for the winter festivities with its stunning Christmas Light Trail - Credit: Avon Valley

Wookey Hole

Wookey Hole is inviting us to ‘See the caves in a different light’.

It has installed thousands of fairy lights into the caves so that they can be seen as never before. Santa and his elves will be with you for the whole festive season in Wookey Hole’s Winter Wonderland and they are not only looking forward to meeting everyone but have a pile of gifts in Santa’s Wookey Hole Toy Factory.

Visitors can also see the spectacular festive circus show in the Wookey Hole Theatre.