Where to see Santa in Devon this Christmas

We reveal the places to see the man himself this December - Credit: Daniel Reche, Pexels

Get in the Christmas spirit this December and say hello to the jolly man himself at these family-friendly events.

Whether you have been naughty or nice this year, it won't be long before Santa is in town and welcoming the young and old for a visit. Taking time off from his busy pre-December 25th schedule, children will be able to tell him what they want for Christmas and get a dose of festive magic across the county.

In Devon, there are a huge number of places where the whole family can feel festive and chat with the big man himself. In no particular order, here are the seven best places.

Brixham Lanterns, Lights, and 'Luminations

Brixham Harbour

November 27th

Already featured in our favourite places to see the Christmas lights this December, this event in Brixham will also include the opportunity to meet Santa after he helps turn on the lights. This is sure to be a fun event for everyone with so much on offer.

Heron Valley Christmas Barn

Heron Valley Orchards, Loddiswell

Every Friday in December

Heron Valley is renowned for their apple-based drinks, set in the beautiful countryside of Devon. This December, enjoy a delicious beverage and explore their gift ideas whilst your children let Santa know what they want for Christmas.

Winter Wonderland Grotto

Bow Garden and Aquatic Centre, Crediton

Every weekend from November 27th

Not only can children meet the jolly man himself at our next location, but there will also be a number of other activities to make their visit even more special. You must book ahead for this event.

Santa's Grotto

Boringdon Hall, Plymouth

Sundays in December

Feel the magic of Christmas at Boringdon Hall with Santa's Grotto. Be dazzled by a dance performance, enjoy a Festive Afternoon Tea, get creative with Christmas activities, and meet Santa Claus himself to receive a Christmas present

Father Christmas at Bicton

Bicton Park, East Budleigh

Various dates

Visit Father Christmas who will be in his very own snow globe this December. You will also be able to say hello to the reindeer and the elves as you explore the park.

Christmas Grotto

Just Imagine, Plymouth

December 4th

This year Mrs Christmas will be returning to the Just Imagine Grotto, with presents from the big man himself (and apologies he can't be there this year too!). Children can then enjoy the soft play to their heart's content.

The Big Breakfast

Ullacombe Farm Cafe & Shop, Bovey Tracey

December 21st - 24th

Get together with family and friends for the next event at this delightful farm shop. Each table will have their own waffle/pancake station where the children can decorate their own breakfasts. They will also receive a treat to take home, as well as getting to spend time with Father Christmas and his elf.

Santa's Grotto

The House of Marbles, Bovey Tracey

Every weekend from November 20th

Take a magical trip through a festive winter wonderland where Santa and his Elves await your arrival in their cosy Grotto. Share with him all your Christmas wishes and receive a lovely gift and goody bag, filled with seasonal treats to enjoy.

