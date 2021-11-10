Where to see Santa in Dorset this Christmas

Get in the Christmas spirit this December and say hello to the jolly man himself at these family-friendly events.

Whether you have been naughty or nice this year, it won't be long before Santa is in town and welcoming the young and old for a visit. Taking time off from his busy pre-December 25th schedule, children will be able to tell him what they want for Christmas and get a dose of festive magic across the county.

In Dorset, there are a huge number of places where the whole family can feel festive and chat with the big man himself. In no particular order, here are the 13 best places.

Upton Country Park

Poole, BH17 7BJ

December 10th - 24th

Enjoy a magical visit to Upton Country Park this December which includes meeting owls, donkeys, and the main man himself. He will be receiving guests in his beautiful natural wood cabin in the heart of the park.

Learn more

Stewarts Garden Centre

Christchurch, BH23 4SA and Broomhill, BH21 7DF

November 20th - December 24th

Follow the elves through a winter wonderland before meeting Santa. If you have been good this year, there may even be a treat waiting too.

Learn more

Shire Hall

Dorchester, DT1 1UY

December 22nd - 23rd

Not only will you get chance to meet Father Christmas at our next event, but also have breakfast with him. There is a great menu on offer with special items just for the kids too.

Learn more

Farmer Palmers

Organford, BH16 6EU

December 11th - 23rd

Enter a magical world at this popular family-friendly location. There will be the chance too meet 'Farmer Christmas' in the enchanted barn on your visit. They are also running a series of Twilight Events in the run up to the 25th.

Learn more

Brewers Fayre

Weymouth, DT4 7SX

Every Saturday and Sunday from November 27th

Have breakfast with Santa at this popular chain or restaurants and fill up on delicious dishes as well as Christmas cheer. You'll want to book ahead of time to avoid disappointment.

Learn more

Cliffhanger Restaurant and Takeaway

Christchurch, BH23 5JA

Every Saturday and Sunday from December 4th

Next up is another breakfast event where children will receive a gift as well as enjoy a retelling of The Night Before Christmas and songs with Father Christmas.

Learn more

The Riverside

Bournemouth, BH6 3BA

Various dates

Both adults and children will be spoilt for choice at this brunch event and the grown-ups can also add a glass of champagne or a Bloody Mary to their order. Check their Facebook page to see when Santa will be joining them.

Learn more

Lollipops Café

Westbourne, BH4 9EH

Various dates

Head over to this delightful soft play and café to visit Santa's grotto and have a festive boogie. There will also be chance to write your letter to Father Christmas and post it in the special letterbox.

Learn more

Putlake Adventure Park

Swanage, BH19 3EU

TBC

At this year's Christmas Market, there will be ample opportunity to meet Father Christmas and receive a small gift if you've been good this year. Then wander the stalls and pick up those special presents for family and friends.

Learn more

Mr Mulligans

Bournemouth, BH2 5DD

December 11th - 12th and 18th - 19th

The whole family can enjoy our next event where there is also the chance to try some amazing adventure golf whilst you visit. Grab brunch with the jolly fellow and get in the festive spirit with delicious offerings.

Learn more

Dobbies Garden Centre

Owermoigne, DT2 8BY

Every Saturday and Sunday in December

This festive event includes breakfast for the whole family followed by fun games and a visit from Santa with a special gift for every child. You'll want to book quickly as tickets are already selling out.

Learn more

Poole Quay

Poole, BH15 1HJ

Various dates in December

This is a Santa visit with style as you will enjoy a boat cruise around the harbour whilst chatting. Passing Brownsea Island, Sandbanks Peninsula, Studland Bay and more, there will be carol singing and mince pies to enjoy too.

Learn more

The Tank Museum

Bovington, BH20 6JG

November 27th - 28th

As part of their Christmas in Dorset event, Santa will be showing up in a tank to really bring the 'wow-factor' this year. You will also be able to enjoy live entertainment and a market with stalls from local and independent producers from across the county.

Learn more