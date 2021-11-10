Where to see Santa in Dorset this Christmas
Get in the Christmas spirit this December and say hello to the jolly man himself at these family-friendly events.
Whether you have been naughty or nice this year, it won't be long before Santa is in town and welcoming the young and old for a visit. Taking time off from his busy pre-December 25th schedule, children will be able to tell him what they want for Christmas and get a dose of festive magic across the county.
In Dorset, there are a huge number of places where the whole family can feel festive and chat with the big man himself. In no particular order, here are the 13 best places.
Upton Country Park
Poole, BH17 7BJ
December 10th - 24th
Enjoy a magical visit to Upton Country Park this December which includes meeting owls, donkeys, and the main man himself. He will be receiving guests in his beautiful natural wood cabin in the heart of the park.
Stewarts Garden Centre
Christchurch, BH23 4SA and Broomhill, BH21 7DF
November 20th - December 24th
Follow the elves through a winter wonderland before meeting Santa. If you have been good this year, there may even be a treat waiting too.
Shire Hall
Dorchester, DT1 1UY
December 22nd - 23rd
Not only will you get chance to meet Father Christmas at our next event, but also have breakfast with him. There is a great menu on offer with special items just for the kids too.
Farmer Palmers
Organford, BH16 6EU
December 11th - 23rd
Enter a magical world at this popular family-friendly location. There will be the chance too meet 'Farmer Christmas' in the enchanted barn on your visit. They are also running a series of Twilight Events in the run up to the 25th.
Brewers Fayre
Weymouth, DT4 7SX
Every Saturday and Sunday from November 27th
Have breakfast with Santa at this popular chain or restaurants and fill up on delicious dishes as well as Christmas cheer. You'll want to book ahead of time to avoid disappointment.
Cliffhanger Restaurant and Takeaway
Christchurch, BH23 5JA
Every Saturday and Sunday from December 4th
Next up is another breakfast event where children will receive a gift as well as enjoy a retelling of The Night Before Christmas and songs with Father Christmas.
The Riverside
Bournemouth, BH6 3BA
Various dates
Both adults and children will be spoilt for choice at this brunch event and the grown-ups can also add a glass of champagne or a Bloody Mary to their order. Check their Facebook page to see when Santa will be joining them.
Lollipops Café
Westbourne, BH4 9EH
Various dates
Head over to this delightful soft play and café to visit Santa's grotto and have a festive boogie. There will also be chance to write your letter to Father Christmas and post it in the special letterbox.
Putlake Adventure Park
Swanage, BH19 3EU
TBC
At this year's Christmas Market, there will be ample opportunity to meet Father Christmas and receive a small gift if you've been good this year. Then wander the stalls and pick up those special presents for family and friends.
Mr Mulligans
Bournemouth, BH2 5DD
December 11th - 12th and 18th - 19th
The whole family can enjoy our next event where there is also the chance to try some amazing adventure golf whilst you visit. Grab brunch with the jolly fellow and get in the festive spirit with delicious offerings.
Dobbies Garden Centre
Owermoigne, DT2 8BY
Every Saturday and Sunday in December
This festive event includes breakfast for the whole family followed by fun games and a visit from Santa with a special gift for every child. You'll want to book quickly as tickets are already selling out.
Poole Quay
Poole, BH15 1HJ
Various dates in December
This is a Santa visit with style as you will enjoy a boat cruise around the harbour whilst chatting. Passing Brownsea Island, Sandbanks Peninsula, Studland Bay and more, there will be carol singing and mince pies to enjoy too.
The Tank Museum
Bovington, BH20 6JG
November 27th - 28th
As part of their Christmas in Dorset event, Santa will be showing up in a tank to really bring the 'wow-factor' this year. You will also be able to enjoy live entertainment and a market with stalls from local and independent producers from across the county.