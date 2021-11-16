Where to see Santa in Norfolk this Christmas

Have you been naughty or nice this year? - Credit: Mitya Ivanov, Unsplash

Get in the Christmas spirit this December and say hello to the jolly man himself at these family-friendly events.

Whether you have been naughty or nice this year, it won't be long before Santa is in town and welcoming the young and old for a visit. Taking time off from his busy pre-December 25th schedule, children will be able to tell him what they want for Christmas and get a dose of festive magic across the county.

In Norfolk, there are a huge number of places where the whole family can feel festive and chat with the big man himself. In no particular order, here are the seven best places.

Santa Special Steam Trains

North Norfolk Railway, Sheringham Station, NR26 8RA

Weekends November 27th - December 19th, everyday December 20th - 24th

Make your family’s Christmas extra special this year with a festive trip on a steam train journey to meet Father Christmas. You can read our full write up here or book at the link below.

Learn more

The Christmas Experience

Wroxham Barns, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

Weekends in December, everyday December 20th - 24th

Norfolk’s sell-out Christmas experience is back and this year it’s even bigger than ever before. In addition to seeing Santa and his elves, you can also enjoy an animal nativity, cooking with Mrs Clause, and head to elf college.

Learn more

Festive Express

Bure Valley Railway, Aylsham Station, NR11 6BW

December 4th - 24th

Hop on board a Festive Express steam train this December and enjoy a one hour experience from Aylsham Station to visit Santa in his grotto. Expect plenty of fun including festive treats, a 30 minute atmospheric train ride, and much more .

Learn more

Father Christmas at Cromer

Cromer Pier, The Promenade, Cromer, NR27 9HE

December 4th - 23rd

There are just a few tickets left for our next event so you'll need to be quick if you want to see Santa and Sparkle the Elf at the pier this December. The whole family can enjoy this event and make lasting memories.

Learn more

Christmas at Bressingham

Bressingham Steam & Gardens, Diss, IP22 2AA

November 28th and December 4th - 5th, 11th - 12th, 18th - 24th

Wrap up warm and experience the wonders of Bressingham this winter. Under twinkling fairy lights, your Christmas visit includes a ride on the Fen Railway Steam Train, a festive spin on the Gallopers, and a visit to Father Christmas - present included.

Learn more

Father Christmas in Residence

Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

December 18th - 19th and 22nd - 23rd

During this magical event, you will have the chance to meet Father and Mother Christmas, who will regale you with tales of wonder and magic. This is a sure way to fill you with festive cheer and fill your children’s hearts with wonder.

Learn more

The Polar Express

Mid-Norfolk Railway, The Railway Station, Dereham, NR19 1DF

Various dates from November 13th

Inspired by the beloved 2004 movie, this is a magical adventure for the whole family. So grab your pyjamas, sip hot chocolate, and prepare to believe.

Learn more

There is plenty to enjoy this holiday season - Credit: Jesson Mata, Unsplash

For more Christmas magic in Norfolk: