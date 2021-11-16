Where to see Santa in Norfolk this Christmas
- Credit: Mitya Ivanov, Unsplash
Get in the Christmas spirit this December and say hello to the jolly man himself at these family-friendly events.
Whether you have been naughty or nice this year, it won't be long before Santa is in town and welcoming the young and old for a visit. Taking time off from his busy pre-December 25th schedule, children will be able to tell him what they want for Christmas and get a dose of festive magic across the county.
In Norfolk, there are a huge number of places where the whole family can feel festive and chat with the big man himself. In no particular order, here are the seven best places.
Santa Special Steam Trains
North Norfolk Railway, Sheringham Station, NR26 8RA
Weekends November 27th - December 19th, everyday December 20th - 24th
Make your family’s Christmas extra special this year with a festive trip on a steam train journey to meet Father Christmas. You can read our full write up here or book at the link below.
The Christmas Experience
Wroxham Barns, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
Weekends in December, everyday December 20th - 24th
Norfolk’s sell-out Christmas experience is back and this year it’s even bigger than ever before. In addition to seeing Santa and his elves, you can also enjoy an animal nativity, cooking with Mrs Clause, and head to elf college.
Festive Express
Bure Valley Railway, Aylsham Station, NR11 6BW
December 4th - 24th
Hop on board a Festive Express steam train this December and enjoy a one hour experience from Aylsham Station to visit Santa in his grotto. Expect plenty of fun including festive treats, a 30 minute atmospheric train ride, and much more .
Father Christmas at Cromer
Cromer Pier, The Promenade, Cromer, NR27 9HE
December 4th - 23rd
There are just a few tickets left for our next event so you'll need to be quick if you want to see Santa and Sparkle the Elf at the pier this December. The whole family can enjoy this event and make lasting memories.
Christmas at Bressingham
Bressingham Steam & Gardens, Diss, IP22 2AA
November 28th and December 4th - 5th, 11th - 12th, 18th - 24th
Wrap up warm and experience the wonders of Bressingham this winter. Under twinkling fairy lights, your Christmas visit includes a ride on the Fen Railway Steam Train, a festive spin on the Gallopers, and a visit to Father Christmas - present included.
Father Christmas in Residence
Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB
December 18th - 19th and 22nd - 23rd
During this magical event, you will have the chance to meet Father and Mother Christmas, who will regale you with tales of wonder and magic. This is a sure way to fill you with festive cheer and fill your children’s hearts with wonder.
The Polar Express
Mid-Norfolk Railway, The Railway Station, Dereham, NR19 1DF
Various dates from November 13th
Inspired by the beloved 2004 movie, this is a magical adventure for the whole family. So grab your pyjamas, sip hot chocolate, and prepare to believe.
