8 pretty Suffolk places to see snowdrops

The first signs that spring is on the way... - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

You know spring's on the way when those first green shoots appear with their delicate little white drops attached. Snowdrops, aconites and hellebores are a welcome sign of warmer days to come. Here are some dates for your 2022 diary when you can get out and about in Suffolk and see some of the loveliest displays of snowdrops and other early spring flowers.

Laburnums

St James South Elmham, Halesworth, Suffolk IP19 0HN

See snowdrops and beautiful Hellebores as well as other flowering plants and shrubs. More snowdrops have been added to the 20,000 or so plants already planted in the last few years. The herbaceous beds and borders are always being added to. This is a garden for wildlife with a large variety of birds and creatures. A haven to relax in and enjoy nature in all forms. There will be a plant stall with a variety of plants and bulbs, a newly restored pond and sunken garden, conservatory packed with tender plants. Home-made teas, cakes and hot soup with crusty bread. Gluten free available.

Visit: Sunday February 20, 2022, 11am - 4pm

Details and booking (not essential): ngs.org.uk/view-garden/29917

Blakenham Woodland Garden

Ipswich, Suffolk, IP8 4LZ

A beautiful six-acre woodland garden with a variety of rare trees and shrubs, Chinese rocks and a landscape spiral form. Lovely in spring with snowdrops, daffodils and camellias followed by magnolias and bluebells. Open from February 1 Feb to June 28 . NGS Openings 13 Feb - Snowdrops and 24 April - Bluebells and Magnolias.

Visit: Sunday February 13, 10am - 4pm

Details and booking (not essential): ngs.org.uk/view-garden/8888

Blakenham Woodland Garden snowdrops - Credit: Gregg Brown

Gable House

Redisham, Beccles, Suffolk, NR34 8NE

A one-acre garden with lawns and scree with a water feature, a wide range of unusual trees, shrubs, perennials and bulbs collected over the last 50 years. A large collection of snowdrops, cyclamen, hellebores and other flowering plants will be on show for Snowdrop Day in February. Many bulbs and plants for sale, refreshments available.

Visit: Sunday February 13th 11am - 4pm

Details and booking (not essential): ngs.org.uk/view-garden/7098

Manor House

Middleton, Saxmundham, Suffolk, IP17 3NS

This garden of just over an acre is on a triangular plot which was once the northern tip of a medieval green. It started as wilderness in 2015 and is now an ambulatory garden with seating to enjoy many new tree plantings, borders, meadows and a vegetable garden all created from scratch. Interest for all seasons and many winter/spring flowering trees, shrubs and bulbs to enjoy. An area of the garden has been designated a 'Silent Space'. silentspace.org.uk/garden/manor-house.

Snowdrops: Sunday February 20, 10am - 3pm

Details and pre-booking (not essential): ngs.org.uk/view-garden/37635

Early spring snowdrops are a reason to get out and about in January and February. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Great Thurlow Hall

Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 7LF

Thirteen acres of beautiful gardens set around the River Stour, with masses of snowdrops in late winter, followed by daffodils and blossom around the riverside walk in spring. The herbaceous borders, rose garden and extensive shrub borders come alive with colour from late spring onwards. There is also a large walled kitchen garden and arboretum.

Visit: Sunday February 13, 1pm - 4pm

Details and pre-booking (not essential): ngs.org.uk/view-garden/4012

Landwade Hall

Exning, Suffolk, CB8 7NH

A four-acre garden with a small 15th century church, moat and the foundations of the original house. There are snowdrops, aconites and daffodils here planted over 101 years - a delight in early spring.

Visit: Saturday February 19 and Sunday 20, 10am - 2pm

Pre-booking essential: ngs.org.uk/view-garden/42422

Daws Hall

Henny Road, Lamarsh, CO8 5EX

In the Stour Valley, on the border of Suffolk and Essex, Daws Hall Trust is a 25-acre nature reserve dedicated to environmental education. A stunning blanket of white snowdrops spreads between the hilltop woodland of the nature reserve. Refreshments available and activities for children. (No dogs).

Visit: Sundays January 30, February 6, 13, 20, 11am - 3pm

Details (no booking required): dawshallnature.co.uk

There are thousands of snowdrops at Kentwell Hall. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Kentwell Hall

Long Melford, Sudbury, CO10 9BA

Spring is a lovely time to visit Kentwell's gardens, when parts of them are carpeted with snowdrops, and little pockets of aconites and winter-scented plants such as mahonia and hellebore also make an appearance. (No dogs).

Visit: February 12 - March 13, 11am - 3pm

Pre-booking preferred: kentwell.co.uk/events/snowdrop-days