Published: 3:19 PM April 21, 2021

Its a double whammy of good news from Port Lympne, near Hythe, the safari park and wildlife reserve that's home to bears, gorillas, big cats and black rhinos among a host of other animals, with a range of imaginative accommodation on offer for human visitors, too. It has now reopened its doors both to day visitors and on a strictly controlled, limited scale for those wishing to stay. For instance, self-contained glamping at Bear Lodge is all about comfy beds and firepits - plus private decks from which you'll have a glorious view of the surrounding countryside.

The view from Bear Lodge - Credit: Port Lympne Aspinall Foundation

The second piece of good news comes in the form of new arrivals at the wildlife reserve: three adorable white belted ruffed lemurs were born at the end of last month. Understandably proud-sounding head primate keeper, Jamie Robertson, said: “Their first-time mum was born here at Port Lympne Reserve and is doing amazingly well. She started building a nest the day before she gave birth and has been very attentive. The two boys and a girl are very vocal and are developing very fast - it won’t be long until they are out of the nest and causing lots of mischief!”

As you might have guessed, white belted ruffed lemurs take their name from the white band around their waist and white ruffs around their faces. The white belted ruffed lemur is one of the world’s most endangered primates and is found exclusively on the island of Madagascar. Due to habitat loss, these lemurs have faced an 80 per cent reduction of their population in the last 21 years. With their population dramatically declining every year they are classed as critically endangered. Says Jamie, "These three as yet unnamed new arrivals are incredibly important in keeping the species from becoming extinct." No wonder the Port Lympne team are celebrating!

White belted ruffed lemur facts:

They are very social animals and live in female-dominated groups.

They are seasonal breeders - females are in season for only around 15 days. These lemurs will usually give birth to twins, but can have up to six babies.

They are one of only a few species of primate that doesn’t carry its young. The mother will give birth in a tree hollow, in which a nest has been made, and leave them there while she forages for food. When they are bigger, the mum will carry them in her mouth to a new safe spot while she feeds and will continue to do this until the babies are big enough to follow her around.

Port Lympne's sister site, Howletts Wildlife Park outside Canterbury (both are run by the conservation charity The Aspinall Foundation) has reopened a selection of its experiences, too. Howletts is home to over 390 animals, including Kent’s only giant anteaters, the largest herd of African elephants in the UK, and more gorillas, leopards and monkeys than any zoo in the county.

An African elephant at Howletts - Credit: The Aspinall Foundation Howletts

Before visiting these or indeed any sites, be sure to check on line to find out exactly what the current situation is and for prices - and tickets must be prebooked. aspinallfoundation.org

