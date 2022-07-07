5 refreshing spots for wild swimming in Norfolk

With the popularity of wild swimming increasing, we've put together our five favourite places to go for a dip across the county.

We all know that Norfolk is an idyllic place to explore with plenty of things to do off the beaten track. Whilst many flock to the beach during the summer months, elsewhere there are still many places where you can take to the water but still avoid most of the crowds. Wild swimming is simply swimming but in any natural pool or body of water. It has grown in popularity over the past couple of years as many swimming pools and leisure centres were closed, forcing people to come up with inventive alternatives.

You don't need any specialist gear although many choose to wear a wetsuit due to the lack of heating! We also encourage any swimmers to keep an eye on water levels and currents where appropriate to ensure their safety.

So, in no particular order, here are our five favourite places to dip your toes. Many of these are family friendly too so can be a great way to spend a day during the summer holidays.

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

130 acres of cultivated, wild, and natural gardens are a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. If you fancy taking a dip, they run regular slots for members to swim in the South Walsham inner broad. You can get a family membership for as little as £40 and it includes not only swimming, but access to the whole garden as many times as you like.

Caen Meadow, Wroxham

Head down Church Lane in Wroxham and eventually you will hit a gorgeous spot of the local waterways. Please be aware, you will share this stretch of water with the occasional boat so make sure you have a float or wear something visible. The water is shallow entry with sandy banks, plus it's surrounded by a meadow which makes it a pleasant place for a family get-together

Shotesham Ford

A tight waterway leads through to a wide section of river that is perfect for a dip on a hot day. The stretch is mostly shallow although you will be able to fully submerse should you want to practice your strokes. To get a better idea of what to expect, why not take a look at this video by a local water sports enthusiast.

Beccles Lido

Just tipping across the Suffolk border, is a superb outdoor complex of three pools and plenty of amenities. A children's pool can accommodate the smallest of swimmers, whereas the main pool gets to over three meters deep and includes a springboard and slide. You don't need to book ahead at Beccles and whilst you can take your own picnic, they also have a café on sight for any extra snacks.

Anderson's Meadow, Norwich

Head over to the west side of Norwich and enjoy a day in the sun with time to cool off on the River Wensum. Anderson's Meadow is a large park that is popular with families, dog walkers, and partyers. The Marriott's Way runs at the back of the park so you could also cycle there or dry off on you bike after a dip.

