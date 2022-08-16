Meet the beavers stopping flooding in a pretty Essex village

The introduction of beavers at Spains Hall Estate has had a hugely positive impact on Finchingfield, lowering the risk of flooding in the area and working wonders for local wildlife. We talk to Matt Butcher, the man behind the project, to find out how our furry friends are helping to slow the flow

Matt Butcher has worked for the Environment Agency for 30 years, and his current role as catchment manager for the environment programme team is a vital role for wildlife and sustainability in Essex. The Environment Agency covers a wide range of areas, from helping people and wildlife to adapt to climate change and reduce its impact, to improving the quality of water, land and air by tackling pollution.

Matt Butcher - Credit: Environment Agency

Matt explains, ‘I work with landowners and conservation groups to identify opportunities that will improve rivers and flood plains, in terms of flooding and water quality. I then help to develop projects by bringing in partners, like the Wildlife Trust and River’s Trust, and organise funding, support and advice.’

‘Once we have all the right people together, we begin working to get the projects going. One really interesting project has been the introduction of a beaver family at Spains Hall Estate right here in Essex.’

A tree felled and stripped by the beavers - Credit: Environment Agency

At first glance, it seems like a slightly strange idea, so how did it come about? Matt tells us, ‘We were advertising new funding, which was available for innovative projects that would help reduce flooding in Essex by using natural processes. Local landowner Archie Ruggles-Brise at Spains Hall Estate got in touch.’

Archie was keen to do something positive for the local area and the nearby River Blackwater, where the stream at Spains Hall eventually flows to. ‘We began exploring what natural options were available,’ Matt says. ‘That’s when the idea of the beaver project came about, as when beavers make a dam, they slow the water course, which helps prevent flooding downstream.’

It was a novel idea, but everyone involved was dedicated to making it work. Matt says, ‘It was the first time that the Environment Agency and a Regional Flood & Coastal Committee (a committee that’s set up to identify and protect areas at risk of flooding and coastal erosion) had funded a beaver project for flood-management purposes.’

One of the Spains Hall Estate beavers - Credit: Russel Savory

Things have come a long way since that initial idea. First off, they had to find the perfect beavers for Spains Hall. ‘They’re Eurasian beavers, which were once widespread in the UK and Europe. We had a pair of beavers from a conservation specialist in Devon. They were suspected to be a mating pair and were introduced into a four-hectare wooded enclosure, which has a stream running through it.

‘They’ve been here for more than three years now (from March 2019) and have had two kits of their own. They’ve already begun to manipulate the landscape, doing amazing things for the environment and reducing the flood risk. They’re actually grandparents now, so they’ve really established themselves.’

Three years in, and the beaver project is working even better than anyone anticipated. ‘The beavers have completely transformed what was a barren, dry woodland with a straight stream running through it, into a complex mosaic of wetlands. This has brought an array of new plants and species, including new resident kingfishers and water shrew.’

The beavers have created a great habitat for kingfishers - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

And of course, there’s the benefits to the nearby village of Finchingfield. Matt tells us, ‘When beavers create dams, it’s a soft and natural way of slowing the flow of water in the stream. At Spains Hall, the beavers have created a series of dams throughout the space. This is great for storing water and stopping a big influx arriving at Finchingfield, which is prone to flooding.

‘Finchingfield Brook runs through the middle of the village, and so after heavy rain, the village can be split in two – with people having to drive a ten-mile round trip to get to the other side. It can be a big inconvenience for local people.

‘On the other hand, during the summer months the river can sometimes completely dry out. The slow release of water created by the beavers’ dams allows for the flow of water to continue year-round, as well as helping the fish and local wildlife.’

A beaver dam - Credit: Environment Agency

Aside from the beavers, Matt’s job encompasses a whole range of tasks. ‘One of the great things about this job is that there isn’t any such thing as an average day; every day is different,’ he says. ‘One day I could be meeting a landowner to discuss how they can better manage their land next to a river to help wildlife and reduce flooding, and the next I could be working with the Essex Climate Action Commission on Essex’s climate resilience strategy. So, it really varies from having wellies on looking at land and rivers to being in meetings about upcoming project development or leading strategy direction.’

There’s a huge amount of work involved in projects, and the process from initial encounter with a landowner to getting a project off the ground can sometimes take several years. Matt says, ‘Going back at the end of that process and seeing what’s changed, hearing how pleased people are and looking at the benefits to the wildlife and communities is incredibly fulfilling.’

And of course, Matt gets to see some truly beautiful places in the county. ‘My favourite thing about living in Essex is the diversity of landscapes, from wide coastal vistas and beautiful little villages to thriving market towns. My favourite pastime is walking the long stretches of coastline. The Blackwater Estuary in particular has incredible views that make you feel as if you’re in the middle of nowhere, but you’re always near to a town.’

Eurasian beaver - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

He’s also close to the beavers, meaning he is able to monitor them and push the project forward. ‘We’re now moving into phase two, which is likely to be another three to four years. This will increase the area that the beavers live in and really scale up the project; we hope to see even more amazing results.’

Visit spainshallestate.co.uk to find out more about the beaver project and to book a tour.





You may also like...

Equine portraits with Essex landmarks: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/lifestyle/equine-portraits-in-essex-9196648

Dogs to be rehomed in Essex: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/homes-and-gardens/pets/rehoming-pets-in-essex-9165992