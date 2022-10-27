In search of Autumn fungi in Boilton Wood in Preston

Autumnal woodlands are great places to look out for fungi. The Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s Alan Wright is on the hunt in Boilton Wood

I have been paying more attention to fungi over the past few years, spotting fly agaric and candlesnuff in our local woodlands. These are fairly common, the fly agaric being the red-and-white-spotted toadstool pixies sit on and candlesnuff the white pointy things you see on rotten wood, even in our garden.

Autumn mists over Boilton Wood - Credit: Alan Wright

But I wanted to get to know a few more of the common fungi you might find in our ancient woodland, so I consulted Brockholes Reserve Manager Lorna Bennett, who knows pretty much every inch of Brockholes and Boilton Wood.

Colourful fly agaric - Credit: Alan Wright

It seemed Hallowe’en had come early when Lorna’s list arrived: amethyst deceiver, cramp ball, dead man's fingers, scarlet elf cup, turkey tail and yellow brain fungus. Artist’s bracket and honey fungus were a little less frightening but are found on the woodland floor or growing off living and dead trees.

Our teams of officers and volunteers work to make the woodland floors fungi-friendly, by leaving dead trees and vegetation to rot in many areas.

Amethyst deceiver certainly enjoys growing in leaf litter, and is a prominent, purple fungi which has been around since late summer. It is edible but take care as it is similar to the poisonous lilac fibrecap. Never pick and eat fungi you can’t positively identify.

A fairly small toadstool, the amethyst deceiver is bright purple with lilac flesh and the gills are attached to the stem, widely spaced and are deep purple.

Striking fungi amethyst deceiver - Credit: Rachael Thompson

The artist’s bracket is not as colourful, as it grows out of the side of both living and dying trees. It is hard as leather but has a series of rings, which means you can tell its age, just like trees. This is very much the look of bracket fungi found in most woodland.

Artists will rub or scratch this fungus, producing lines and shading and works of art. And while some bracket fungus can be eaten when boiled, it is better not to eat it if it’s raw. Interestingly, Dian Fossey noticed gorillas eating bracket fungus in her book Gorillas in the Mist.

Wandering through the woodland at Boilton and its associated woods, you won’t see many gorillas but you may see hard black fungi on dead wood. This is cramp ball or King Alfred’s cakes. They do actually resemble burnt cakes.

They make great homes for insects and can range from the size of a marble to the size of a football. Cramp ball is inedible but it has been used as a fire lighter through history.

Now let’s get to the Hallowe’eny bits, dead man's fingers are so called because they look like a dead man’s fingers. Seeing these black finger-shaped mushrooms in clumps really do look like a hand and fingers can stretch up to four inches in length.

Looking like a buried hand, dead man's fingers fungus pushes through the ground - Credit: Steve Oddy

I have some logs in my garden which have acted as a nice base for plants. They have been rotting and breaking up for some time, and producing a nice crop of honey fungus in the autumn.

The honey fungus can also be found in Boilton Wood and the clusters you see are just a tiny part of a giant hidden organism. They are a quite pretty honey-coloured mushroom, edible to some people, even though they a bit sweet with a chewy texture. However, it is probably better to cook them.

Another fungus to look out for is the lovely scarlet elf cup, which is bright red and cup-shaped. It can be spotted on fallen hazel and elm twigs and branches, in shady, damp places, around the lower edges of Boilton.

Turkey tail is a good description for a small, tough, bracket fungus. It has clear, velvety, concentric rings of colour, with mixes of brown, yellow, grey, purple, green and black and pale outer margin. This fungus has been used in the past as a table decoration and to decorate hats.

Any vegetarians wanting a bit of turkey tail, can eat this but, again, it is probably better cooked, in case you have a delicate stomach.

Lorna’s final recommendation was the yellow brain fungus, and this is a bit yucky, being a yellow jelly fungus. It is a parasitic jelly fungus that looks a little like a brain and feeds on fungi that feed on dead wood. This puts you off touching it.

Slimy looking Yellow brain fungus - Credit: Chris Lawrence

Woodland management

As part of the celebrations for Lancashire Life’s 75th anniversary, we have adopted part of one of Lancashire’s oldest woodlands. The site, beside the M6 at Preston, overlooks the Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s Brockholes reserve. Every month we feature the woodland, its plant and animal life and the work that goes on to manage it.

Red Scar, Boilton, Nab and Tunbrook Woods stand on high ground to the north of the reserve and contain a mixture of sycamore, elm, ash and oak trees which make the perfect home for plants and animals that are specially adapted to life in ancient woods.

Throughout the woodlands, the Wildlife Trust has left fallen trees to rot. This is all about allowing woodlands to manage themselves, although some of the trees might have been felled if they are dying and a danger to passing humans and animals.

Dead wood provides food for many animals, lichen, moss and fungus and homes for bats, woodpeckers and invertebrates. Willow tits burrow out nests in rotten tree stumps. During coppicing work, some timber is left in piles and dead hedges. This is perfect habitat for fungi, which softens the wood through decay.