6 places to see Spring wildlife in Cheshire

Published: 8:43 AM April 22, 2021

Cheshire is awakening and the newborn wild world will help put a spring in your step, says Cheshire Wildlife Trust

Eastwood Nature Reserve, Stalybridge

If you’re looking for bluebells and you live in the north of the county, head to our Eastwood Nature Reserve. This reserve is a real gem of ancient woodland nestled in a stunning clough valley just a stone's throw from Stalybridge town. Blankets of bluebells, as well as wood sorrel and wild angelica, fill the reserve in spring.

Swettenham Valley - Credit: Alison Hitchens

Swettenham Valley Nature Reserve, near Holmes Chapel

Situated in the heart of the Swettenham Valley near Holmes Chapel, Swettenham, really is one of Cheshire’s gems. Ancient woodland, a network of wildlife-rich ponds, scrub, and series of species-rich meadows intersected by numerous wet springs and flushes adding to the diversity of the area. All of this amazing habitat supports an abundance of wildlife most notably valuable populations of 14 resident species of butterfly.

Heronry, Trentabank

One of the most delightful sights to see in spring is the heron nests at our Trentabank Nature Reserve. The heronry here is thought to be the largest in the Peak District with more than 20 breeding pairs. The reserve is also a great place to seek out ravens and birds of prey. Stately red deer are shy residents of the forest, but can often be seen drinking from the reservoir in early morning.

Red Rocks, Hoylake

Red Rocks is fantastic for a walk while taking in the sea air. The SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) reserve lies on the edge of the extensive Dee Estuary, looking out towards Hilbre Island. The reserve and surrounding area is a well-known stopping point for migratory birds in spring and autumn.

Kerridge Hill, Rainow

Cheshire Wildlife Trust bought part of Kerridge Hill as one of its nature reserves back in 2019. It’s a wonderful example of the species-rich grassland that once covered Cheshire and the surrounding Peak District. The diversity of wildlife on the reserve makes it a wonderful place to visit through the spring and summer months. White Nancy, just along the ridge, is also a fantastic place to visit.

Warburtons Wood - Credit: CWT

Warburtons Wood, Kingsley

Another great ancient woodland to visit is Warburton’s Wood. Here you can find more than 50 species of wildflowers including wood anemone, bluebell, primrose, common violet all on offer to view. The magic of the dawn chorus is one not to be missed and this reserve is a perfect spot to hear it.

Cheshire Wildlife Trust write a monthly column for Cheshire Life

SUBSCRIBE: To Cheshire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county